Swartz Creek woman searches for missing wedding dress 18 years later





SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) – A woman from Swartz Creek needs help. 20 years ago, she put something very special for herself in her spare bedroom. She hasn’t touched it since she put it away. Recently she went to remove this item when she noticed something strange when she opened it. Looking at this wedding dress, details include a 20 foot train, ivory headpiece, and the dress has sleeves 20 years ago Raegen Genovesi got married. In 2003, she did what most brides do maybe a little late, she had their wedding dress dry cleaned, vacuum sealed, and put it in a box. Fast forward to just recently, when she and her husband celebrated their 20th anniversary. This year we went to Vegas, and I thought I was going to get my dress out and have my 13 year old daughter wear it and go out with a sign and explain where we were going for our anniversary. So Genovesi went to get her dress, after all, it’s been there for 18 years, stored in cellophane, vacuum sealed and has not been touched. A little with tears in my eyes – I walked in there and opened the box and we were only looking at the chest and my daughter is going mom – it’s a really ugly dress, she said. Not only ugly in her daughter’s eyes, it wasn’t exactly the dress Genovesi remembered wearing that day. The 20-foot train on her dress, gone. The long sleeves of the dress, gone. His helmet, gone. It occurred to him then. After that I looked at the size and I have never been that size. I immediately broke down and cried and said it wasn’t my dress, she said. Her message tonight to all married women. I really suggest going to the box and looking out that window and making sure it’s your dress – and if it isn’t, it could be mine, did -she says. If anyone thinks they might have it, email Genovesi, [email protected] Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc12.com/2021/10/27/swartz-creek-woman-search-missing-wedding-dress-18-years-later/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos