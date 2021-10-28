Shiloh wears Angelina’s upcycled Dior dress on the red carpet with her siblings





The endless Eternals The premieres continue and people never tire of Angelina Jolie and her children. The actress attended the 2021 Rome Film Festival with her daughters Shilo, 15, and Zahara, 16 years old, but now twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, and Maddox Joined them and posed proudly with Mum at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London. The only missing was Pax, 17, who appears to have been absent from this trip to London. Jolie recycled her old dresses for her daughters and looks like she had an old one Dior dress cut and tailored to perfectly fit the teenage frame of Shilohs. The other kids were just as amazing in their outfits that showed off their style, like Zahara who was wearing a yellow dress and shining like the sun. Getty Images Last week at the Los Angeles Eternals premiere, Zahara wore Jolies 2014 Elie Saab Oscars dress. She first wore it to support her husband’s Oscar-winning film, 12 years of slavery, by E. She said E! Daily Pop News This month, she’s the kind of mom who encourages her kids to loot her closet. I’m like, Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn, exclaimed Jolie. Getty Images While all of Angelinas and Brads’ children are special, people have been particularly fascinated by the evolution of the Shilohs style. The 15-year-old is a perfect blend of her parents and wore rocking dresses and light makeup that caught people’s attention as when she was younger she had short hair and preferred to wear costumes. Jolie said Vanity Show in 2011, we therefore had to cut his hair. She likes to wear everything for boys. She thinks she is one of the brothers. Shiloh, we think, has the style of Montenegro. She dresses like a little guy. This is how people dress there. She like the tracksuits, she like [regular] costumes, she added. Whatever Shiloh decides to wear is ultimately her choice and the world really shouldn’t be phased by that. This is something Jolie made clear The daily mail after the headlines multiplied on the preferences of Shilohs. Angelina said on the way out, I don’t think it’s in the world to interpret anything. She likes to dress like a boy and wants to have her hair cut like a boy and she has wanted to be called John for a while. Some kids wear capes and want to be Superman and she wants to be like her brothers. This is who she is. It came as a surprise to us and it’s really interesting, but she’s so much more than that, she’s funny, sweet and pretty. But she loves a tie, she says. Sign up for our newsletter to stay in touch with your culture. Get the latest news on your celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news straight to your inbox!

