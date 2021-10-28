John Lewis commercial featuring robed dancer banned for being “potentially misleading”

John Lewis withdrew his controversial home insurance ad because it was viewed as “potentially misleading” to customers.

The Let It Happen ad, featuring a gallant young boy wearing a dress, makeup and heels, was called “awakened” and “sexist” by some buyers.

As the boy enthusiastically danced to the Stevie Nicks hit Edge of Seventeen, he shocked many viewers by wreaking havoc on the family home by knocking picture frames off the wall, smashing ornaments and spreading paint. throughout the house under the gaze of his mother and sister. .

The ad was also criticized for describing damage that buyers believed would not be covered.







(Photo: John Lewis)



It has now been withdrawn due to concerns from the conduct regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, that it “could cause customers to be confused” about insurance of the contents of John Lewis’ home. .

Taking to social media to share the news, John Lewis wrote: “You may have seen the ‘Let Life Happen’ ad for our new home contents insurance offering which ran from 11 to October 27, 2021.

This ad has been withdrawn because the Financial Conduct Authority considers the content to be potentially misleading and could cause customers to be confused about John Lewis’s new home insurance offering.

“This was absolutely never our intention,” the statement continued.

John Lewis’s ‘Let Life Happen’ home insurance ad was created to show a cheerful portrayal of a young actor getting carried away by his performance, oblivious to the unintended consequences of his actions.

We would like to point out that Accidental Damage Coverage is available in addition to John Lewis’ new home insurance product and only covers accidental (unintentional) damage.

"We have decided to contact each customer who purchased our new home insurance from October 11 to 31 to confirm that they understood these points and that they are satisfied with their purchase."





After watching the clip, a puzzled buyer tweeted: “Dear @JohnLewisRetai I looked at your new home insurance ad.

“This implies to me that you would pay for the damage depicted, caused as an adult passively watches the boy destroy the house. Can you confirm that is the case, please? “

Another said: “Also telling the kids that it’s okay to ransack your house. Hits on all levels John Lewis.”

Others accused the retailer of ‘sexism’, as one buyer put it: “John Lewis’ ad of young boy in the spotlight for trashing everything while his sister sits obediently and painted in a corner is sexism encapsulated in sixty seconds. “

Another viewer said: “The sexism and sometimes violence that permeates sibling relationships – encouraged by adults who indulge in boys while demanding gentleness from girls – is not discussed enough. at least hope that stupid John Lewis ad can be a starting point. “

“I just caught up with him after seeing all the Tweets. It’s just awful. If my kid behaved like this, I would be so disappointed how selfish and inconsiderate they were. It’s just unnecessary destruction. , expecting the wife and daughter to sit in gentle respect, ”a third tweeted.