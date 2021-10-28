Fashion
Diane Kruger Stuns In Black Sequin Dress At American Ballet Theater Fall Gala
Diane Kruger dazzles in a black sequin gown with dramatic ruffle sleeves as she makes a glamorous appearance at the American Ballet Theater fall gala
Diane Kruger looked sensational as she attended the American Ballet Theater Fall Gala in New York on Tuesday night.
The German-American actress, 45, cut a glamorous figure in a black sequined mini dress, which sported dramatic ruffled sleeves.
Diane showed off her endless toned pins in the thigh-hugging number, which she paired with a pair of black T-heels with bow detailing.
Dazzling: Diane Kruger looked sensational as she attended the American Ballet Theater Fall Gala in New York on Tuesday night
The blonde beauty wore her golden locks in soft waves and sported a layer of glamorous makeup, including a gold smokey-eye and a slick of nude lipstick.
Diane, who is engaged to The Walking Dead action star Norman Reedus, walked the red carpet in sizzling style as she posed for snaps.
She accessorized the set with a pair of chic sparkly earrings and a black sequined clutch with silver jewelry details.
Wow! The German-American actress, 45, cut a glamorous figure in a black sequined mini dress, which sported dramatic ruffle sleeves
The American Ballet Theater is back for its first fall season in New York City since 2019.
The ABT fall 2021 season will feature the feature film Giselle, the world premiere of ZigZag by Jessica Lang, the stage premieres of Bernstein in a Bubble by Alexei Ratmansky and Touch by Christopher Rudd, ABT’s masterpieces. Pillar of Fire and Some Assembly Required, plus La Follia Variations and Indestructible Light, ”according to their site.
After having to cancel in-person performances, the dance company switched to digital programming.
Glam: Diane showcased her endless toned pins in the thigh-hugging number, which she paired with a pair of black T-heels with bow detailing
Bombshell: The blonde beauty wore her golden locks in soft waves and sported a layer of glamorous makeup, including a gold smokey-eye and a slick of nude lipstick
In July, they “wrapped up a cross-country tour that brought 20 of its 84 dancers, along with 28 support teams, to eight different states” to outdoor and socially remote locations according to.CNBC.
Diane and Norman – who went public with their romance in March 2017 – originally met in December 2015 while portraying lovers on the set of their movie Sky.
At the time, Diane – who became a U.S. citizen in 2013 – was still in a ten-year relationship with Dawson’s Creek alumnus Joshua Jackson.
Norman will mark the second marriage of Kruger after having divorced Guillaume Canet, companion of the idol of Mon, in 2006, after five years of marriage.
Pose! Diane, who is engaged to The Walking Dead action star Norman Reedus, walked the red carpet in sizzling style as she posed for snaps
