Dress for Success Eastside Houston Headquarters Turns into Glamorous Party Place in One Night of $ 580,000





What: Appointment with DFSH Or: Dress for Success Houston Headquarters in the Eastside PC moment: Over 200 Dress for Success Houston patrons and clients partied in the glamorous tent erected in the downtown parking lot to share the evening chatting, snooping, bidding on auction items and swinging in the air of the Kristine Mills Group. It was also an evening where four client ambassadors shared their successes as master of ceremonies. Mia Gradney, KHOU Channel 11 presenter and longtime DFSH supporter, guided them on their verbal journeys. I can illustrate how continuing to meet challenges with the support of Dress for Success Houston has helped me become independent, ”said Priti Mehta, Dress for Success client. “I am able to fend for myself, take care of my family and continue to grow. Richard, Courtney Campo Ally and Eric Dantziger and doctorsCrystal and Randy Wright chaired the cocktail party which raised $ 580,000 for DFSH’s mission to empower women in the Houston area through a variety of programs. The raffle of a tennis bracelet in 14k white gold and diamonds, offered by Direct Diamonds, grossed over $ 16,000. Applause, applause for auction chairs Susie Cunningham, Kate Dearing Fowler and Monique Richards. Guests sampled an assortment of festive dishes such as Relish, Monkey’s Tail, Coppa Osteria, A Fare Extraordinaire, Pondicheri and SweetCup with drinks from Gulf Coast Distillers and Total Wine & More. River Oaks District DISCOVER FASHION TIMELESS INDIVIDUALITY SPORT-CHIC ICONIC ELEGANT DUALITY ELEGANCE GRACE SOPHISTICATED NONCHALANCE MOVEMENT PC seen:Dress for Success Chairman of the Houston Board of Directors Chris Bradshaw and wife Kristy, co-founder DFSH Nancy Levicki, Courtney and Richard Campo, Robin and Tom Segesta, Married and Ben patton, Leanne and Jeff Schneider, Troy Clendenin, Neal Hamil, Courtney Hopson, Trish Morille, Maria and Graham Lowrey, Laura-Leigh White, and Sydney Shellebarger.

