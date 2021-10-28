Blind man amazed by his bride’s “tactile” wedding dress

When blind Paralympian Anthony Ferraro first met his wife Kelly Anne Ferraro on the Jersey Shore, he had just hit a post.

She was there to help him and she has been there for him ever since.

Whether it’s detailing awe-inspiring landscapes on a trip or wrapping low tent beams in bubble wrap at their wedding, Kelly Anne has been Anthony’s lookout.

“Once we started living together, it was like life had changed for the better,” Anthony, who won two Paralympic gold medals and two bronze medals in judo competitions, The Post said. “It was like I could see for the first time in my life.”

The 25-year-old surfer, skater, judo fighter and content creator describes Kelly Anne as someone who “goes above and beyond”, especially on her wedding day when she wore a specially designed “tactile dress” with many different textures to play. to Anthony’s senses.

“As my hands circled it and felt every part of it, it was like I saw Kelly,” he said. “It was just the most thoughtful thing.”

The dress was custom-made in Brooklyn in partnership with Loulette Bride, and she kept the surprise a secret until she walked down the aisle on their wedding day on October 2. There were 3D embroidered flowers, a velvet belt, and a combination of soft cotton and silk that Anthony worshiped at the altar.

Anthony could feel Kelly Anne by her dress, and it was as if he could see her by touch. Credit: Scott Greenwald

From the first days of their relationship, Kelly Anne was attentive to Anthony’s tactile experience.

Their first date was at the premiere of a movie that Anthony’s late brother Oliver created on Anthony’s journey as a blind athlete participating in judo, “A Shot in the Dark”. And even then, Kelly Anne was thinking about how best to feel her beauty.

“She went to buy a velvet dress, which nobody has ever done before, like where they thought about me a lot,” he said. “I remember she was wearing the dress that day, and it was so amazing.”

It was from this moment that Anthony knew he had found someone who would always go the extra mile for him. They began to travel together Kelly Anne worked remotely for her work in the tech industry and became a successful team as Kelly Anne helped Anthony create content online, like videos and photos for his social networks of him singing, fighting and more.

“She has strengths where I am weak and vice versa,” he said of their teamwork. “We had this vision together, and we were building it and it was amazing.”

Their vision, he said, was to “make people happy and take people out of their comfort zone.”

The couple met years ago through mutual friends and instantly Anthony said there was a spark. Credit: Scott Greenwald

Anthony shared the sweet moments of the couple’s wedding day on TikTok, to over 378,000 subscribers. The video, captioned “I married my cameraman” and his partner in content creation garnered over 100,000 likes.

“I was blown away, as if my mind and heart were right on the moon,” he said. “I was just crying.”

Kelly Anne’s style played more on Anthony’s touch: she topped the dress with a velvet jacket, complemented by fringes with soft tassels along the arms.

The fabrics and textures are “huge” for Anthony, who said he thinks his outfits are best when they are pleasant to the touch.

“It’s as nice for me to feel as it is for you to look at this beautiful dress,” he said.

Kelly Anne and Anthony are a “great team,” he said, working together to inspire people and spread “love and positivity”.

He thought he was going to have to go through life alone because no one could “follow” him until he met Kelly Anne. Now they are together forever.

“Life is so much better shared together,” he said. “It was amazing living with this best friend and my life has changed completely.”