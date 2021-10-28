Upgrade Your Wardrobe With Us: Urban Monkey Sunglasses

Want to look stunning? In this evolving world, new fashion trends are emerging each day.

In the world of sunglasses, you can find affordable and chic-looking Urban Monkey Sunglasses at your doorstep with a click of your hand. A pair of Stylish Sunglasses can change your whole outlook! It can upgrade your basic outfit to a vogue look in a second.

Let me introduce to you the Top 5 Trending Sunglasses!

Sunglasses for Men

Aviators

The classy look of Aviators has been renowned since the 1930s. They are an integral part of every man’s wardrobe! They are available in all funky and classic colors.

Wayfarers

Wayfarers are the new cool sunglasses in fame since the 1950s. Consisting of thick borders, they are becoming a trend among women as well!

Sunglasses For Women

Oversized Sunglasses

Have you seen fashion divas rocking in their sunglasses? Then, check out our Oversized Sunglasses, which are turning into a fashion statement among the youth. They are suitable for all face shapes, which adds to their advantages.

Cat Eye Sunglasses

Want to look sassy in that outfit? Cat Eye Sunglasses are at your service! As the name suggests, the glasses have pointed ends like that of a cat’s eye. It suits best for square and oval-shaped faces. With the emerging fashion accessories, Cat Eye Sunglasses present you with a new edgy look.

Unisex Sunglasses

Clear Sunglasses

Clear Sunglasses are the new regular now among the youth. These transparent sunglasses are perfect for all your looks. It also gives you a look that you want, be it classy or semi-professional. Moreover, they are suitable for all face shapes, making it to the season’s top trends.

Conclusion

Urban Monkey offers a wide variety of stylish sunglasses like butterfly glasses, cat-eye glasses, oversized shades, heart-shaped sunglasses, etc., from which you can choose. Find the glass that is best suitable for your face and style. Choose our brand and be the next fashion icon among us!

What to Look for Before Buying Your Next Pair of Sunglasses?

Why do we wear Sunglasses? Primary use is to create a chic look to our attire and protect our eyes from UV rays. Here are a set of ideas to look for when you buy your next pair of sunglasses

1) Ultra Violet (UV) protection

This is one of the essential factors to consider regardless of the cost of the product. Always take care to buy sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of the UV rays. Check out the tag or sticker, which ensures 100 percent blockage of UV rays, or a label that says ‘100% protection against UV 400’.

2) Quality of the lenses

Never compromise on the quality of the lenses and the tint. A perfect pair of sunglasses should be able to remove 75-90% of visible light. To check this, wear the glass in front of a mirror and watch if it’s dark or light. And if you can see your eyes, then they are too light.

3) Invest in your vision

We find a wide variety of sunglasses at a low cost on the streets, but it does not provide any protection to your eyes. So instead, go for polarized or mirror tints of affordable prices which protect your eyes in the long run.

4) Find Bigger Sunglasses

The more sunglasses cover your face, the more protection it offers. A close-fitting frame is your friend in need as it allows fewer sun rays to sweep in. Put forward your comfort during the big size. Wraparound sunglass frames provide utmost protection from UV rays.

5) Lens color

Many lens colors are available such as grey, green or brown lenses. They affect the visual contrast. Usually, grey and green lenses don’t distort colors and are commonly used.

The next time you are out to buy Sunglasses, make sure you know what to buy. Along with the trend and style, take care of your vision in the long run.