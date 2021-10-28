Sometimes, buying hats and caps can be tricky if you don’t know which size and shape to buy for the perfect fit and look. Hats are popular in women’s fashion, As they provide a classy and elegant touch to the overall look. Urban Monkey is a fascinating online shopping website for people looking for stylish and premium caps for women and men that provides a modern and fresh look. This blog will help you choose the perfect women hat that you can wear with different outfits and give your head and face much-needed protection from sunlight.

After detailed research, we have listed some of the most helpful tips and advice for buying caps for women. Know which hats are perfect for you and a one-stop destination for buying trending hats and caps.

know your face shape

Knowing your face shape is the essential thing to consider before buying a hat. Different hats and caps suit different face shapes and sizes, so it is crucial to buy the one that perfectly fits your face and does not look weird. Here are some of the face shapes guides that will help you choose the right hat and cap.

Oval face shape

If you have an oval-shaped face, you are fortunate enough to go for hats of all shapes, as all caps will nearly look perfect on you.

Heart face shape

Caps, cloche hats, brimmed hats, and pillbox hats are best suitable for the heart-shaped face.

Round face shape

For the round-shaped face, asymmetrical and angular designed hats are the most suitable as it provides some angles to the round feature of the face.

Long face shape

Wider brims and beret caps are some of the best hats for long-shaped faces. Wearing these caps low can help reduce the length of the face by providing extra width.

Square face shape

For a square-shaped face, going for a round-shaped hat is the best option. You can also wear hats to one side to provide an asymmetrical look to your face.

Hats that look good on different hair types

You can select the hats that compliment your overall look and provide elegance to your personality as per your hair type and style. Here are some of the hat buying tips for different hair types.

Straight hair

Women with straight hair and oval faces can go for any hat design and shape and try different outfits.

Short hair

For women with short hair, brimmed hats are perfect and suggested by most style experts.

Curly hair

Beret shape caps are best for curly hair as they’ll provide a wide crown look. Avoid buying close-fitting crowns as they will not suit curly and wavy hair.

You can buy the perfect caps and hats that suit your face and hair and go with your classy outfits.

Wrapping up

With the guide mentioned above to choosing the perfect hat for women, buying the best hats will undoubtedly be an easy task.