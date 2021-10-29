Fall fashion tips from owners of women’s clothing stores in Volusia

The weather is finally, finally cool.

For women who want to shake up their wardrobe this fall, the key is understanding your personal style.

Fortunately, Volusia County has an array of local clothing stores to help you get started. Here are some tips from three local shops.

JYL House

When it comes to fashion, people shouldn’t think about it too much, said Jakara Lewis, owner of House of JYL at 807 Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. at Daytona Beach.

They should always buy things they like. A lot of people comply with social media. Most people copy what they see others wearing. Some don’t even know what their real style is.

If you are a versatile and daring person, then be versatile and daring. If you’re a more relaxed person and have a simple style, keep it simple. When people try to dress outside of their style it is always a disaster.

JYL House wears women’s sizes small to extra large.

Most of the clothes we wear are stretchy, Lewis said. I prefer comfort, I don’t really like wearing clothes that are not stretchy because they are not flattering for my main group of buyers.

Lewis said the basic parts are essential.

A nice pair of denim jeans would be a great staple, she said. With a nice pair of denim, you can wear heels, sandals, sneakers, it depends on your mood. I always recommend people to have a light, medium and dark wash. They blend differently with different colors and textures. So I always tell people to invest in a nice pair of jeans.

Lewis said that beautiful doesn’t always mean expensive.

You can find good quality jeans for $ 50 or $ 60, she says. I don’t mind paying more money for some items if I can keep it for a few years. Some people don’t want to invest, but that’s the style. “

Lewis said it’s also a good idea to keep colors neutral in the mix.

Neutral colors are easy to mix and can take your outfit to great lengths, she said.

Address:807, boulevard Dr Mary McLeod Bethune, Daytona Beach

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Telephone: 386-307-3312

Offers:Clothing options ranging from fun, flirty to chic.

Pin-up salon shop

Janelle Zipse, owner of Pin-up salon shop specializes in a more retro look.

I really like retro styles, said Zipse, whose store is located at 115 N. Woodland Blvd. at DeLand. We offer a variety of unique styles and sizes. We’re best known for our retro-inspired clothing, but we have plenty of accessories like jewelry, sunglasses, shoes, hair ties, and other fun gifts.

Zipse said living in Florida is about having fun with fashion.

We don’t really have winter clothes since we were in Florida, she said. We mainly wear dresses. For fall, you can add cardigans and tights underneath to make your outfit more suitable for fall.

Address:115 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand

Hours:Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Telephone: 386-873-2961

Offers:Pinup Parlor Boutique is a gift shop with an edge. You can find a range of items from super girly to rocker chic. Pinup Parlor offers jewelry, sunglasses, candles, soaps, aprons, makeup, pinup dresses, shoes, handbags and more.

Nice little things from DeLand

Tracy Word, owner of Nice little things from DeLand,at 113 N. Woodland Blvd., these accessories are a very popular item in her shop.

Our Bourbon and Bowties accessories are very popular, Word said. Beaded accessories are very popular at the moment. We always wear some type of holiday jewelry. Our jewelry tends to stay the same because our climate is fairly constant here in Florida. Our jewelry tends to be a bit trendy, a bit classy, ​​but most of all fun.

Address:113 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand

Hours:Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Telephone: 386-736-0005

Offers:Pretty Little Things of DeLand offers a unique mix of vintage items ranging from vintage t-shirts to fun accessories and gifts.