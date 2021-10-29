Sustainable fashion wants to make green the new black

Green is the new black. Credit: Roman Samborskyi, Shutterstock



Fast fashion, which encourages consumers to quickly dispose of and replace clothing, uses significant amounts of natural, social and creative resources and creates excessive waste. Sustainable fashion research aims to change that.

Employing over 300 million people and producing 100 billion items each year, the fashion industry has a colossal impact on the environment. The driving force behind this trend is what is called “fast-fashion”, an exploitative but highly profitable business model that turns high-fashion designs into low-cost styles and mass-produced.

In the EU, textile consumption is the fourth highest pressure category in terms of the use of primary raw materials and water (after food, housing and transport). It is also fifth for greenhouse gas emissions. Most of the pressure and impact is on the clothes and shoes.

“Because these clothes are meant to be disposable, fast fashion encourages overconsumption and generates excessive waste, much of which cannot be recycled,” said Gisa Schosswohl, project coordinator with the creative region of Linz and Upper. Austria, an organization dedicated to the development of the region’s creative industries, including fashion.

To adapt the fashion ecosystem to the circular economy, the European Commission has launched a roadmap for the future of sustainable textiles in the EU. This includes efforts to increase reuse and recycling. With estimates that less than 1% of all textiles in the world are recycled into new textiles, the report highlights the need for action to address weaknesses regarding sustainable production, sustainable lifestyles, improved collection and recycling of textile waste in Member States.

Inexpensive clothing also comes at a high cost for workers

While the fashion industry is striving to improve its environmental footprint, as evidenced by the clothing recycling programs in place at many retailers, sustainability isn’t just about the environment. It also encompasses social and economic issues.

“Even though many fashion companies are committed to sustainable development, their focus on waste, pollution and environmental issues means that social issues such as human rights and working conditions are largely ignored. Said Hakan Karaosman, researcher at University College Dublin.

“In their quest for profitability, and now environmental sustainability, fashion brands have largely ignored the exploitation of workers,” added Donna Marshall, also a professor at University College Dublin.

This is where the dilemma lies: it is either profit, the environment or the workers. You can have one, two at best, but it’s hard to have all three.

According to Schosswohl, in an ideal world, fashion would be aware of its social, environmental and economic factors. “Companies would pay their workers a living wage, provide them with safe and healthy working conditions, monitor [fashion’s] environmental impact, use sustainable materials and reduce the use of resources throughout the product life cycle, ”she said.

Environmental action demands social justice

While the fashion industry itself lacks real answers to the sustainability conundrum, researchers are rising to the challenge.

Take, for example, the Fashion Responsible Supply Chain Hub (FReSCH), which explores how environmental sustainability and social justice can coexist in the complexities of fashion supply chains.

“The fight against the climate crisis cannot happen in a vacuum; it requires a parallel focus on social justice, ”noted Karaosman, who co-leads the center with Marshall. “However, it is difficult to make large-scale changes within an industry [that is] characterized by mistrust and exclusivity and which places economic benefits before environmental and social interests. ”

Early research conducted by FReSCH indicates that there are both opportunities and trade-offs between environmental and social sustainability.

“Our research shows that suppliers and subcontractors who are not directly related to the brand are not the cause of environmental and social problems,” said Marshall. Instead, the problem is systemic and rooted in a culture of elitism, a lack of supply chain planning, an inability to integrate suppliers into decision-making, and a huge power imbalance between brands. and their suppliers. ”

Seeing an opportunity to close this gap and rebalance the industry, the project wants to include workers, especially women, in the decision-making process.

“While the companies themselves are far removed from the challenges, the workers live and breathe them on a daily basis,” noted Karasoman. “As such, there is a real opportunity for fashion companies to use their knowledge and experiences to implement practical and effective solutions to various social problems in the industry.”

Fast fashion is so last year

On the production side, the re-FREAM project brings together artists and designers with a community of scientists to rethink fashion manufacturing processes. The aim is to boost innovation by developing the more creative ‘human’ aspects of technology under the EU’s S + T + Arts initiative.

“Our aim is to develop new concepts for the future of fashion through new processes and aesthetics that are both inclusive and sustainable,” explained Schosswohl, who coordinates the initiative.

The team of designers and scientists have already created ideas worthy of the catwalks. For example, your next handbag could be made not from cowhide, but from recycled cork using re-FREAM’s fibers and biodegradable materials.

Or, instead of buying a pair of cheap jeans made with unfair, inexpensive labor, why not buy a pair that was made just down the street? Advances in 3D printing happening in re-FREAM’s creative labs could mean you can do it soon.

3D printing also opens the door to personalized fashion, where quality clothing is produced locally and specially designed for your body. According to Schosswohl, such a development could help counter the waste of mass production and fast fashion.

“I imagine a future where the consumer will essentially be a co-designer of their own clothes,” said Schosswohl. “By creating a direct relationship between the garment and the wearer, the life cycle of any given item will increase exponentially.”

The project also addresses social aspects of sustainability by making textiles more inclusive. “Our clothes can serve as powerful tools to connect with otherwise marginalized populations,” said Schosswohl.

To illustrate this point, Schosswohl highlights a fabric developed by the project that is integrated with sensor technology. “This material can provide multisensory stimulation to stroke patients and help them interact and express ideas to others,” she added.

A community wardrobe revolution

The transition to a truly sustainable fashion industry will not be easy and will not happen overnight. But Karaosman, Marshall and Schosswohl all agree that research, technology, education and dialogue are the models that will end up putting it on the cover.

“The transition to a fair and circular fashion industry will require a holistic, long-term and participatory social dialogue where workers are included, their experiences understood and their representation authentically assured and protected,” added Marshall.

“Technology allows fashion to be produced locally using locally sourced materials,” Schosswohl concluded. “Like the farm-to-fork movement that has taken the food industry by storm, I think fashion is on the cusp of a ‘community to wardrobe’ revolution.”

