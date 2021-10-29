Highlights of Arab Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2022





Arab Fashion Week made a welcome comeback with in-person shows, after two seasons of digital-only presentations. To kick off Spring / Summer 2022 women’s fashion, the week opened with an awards ceremony honoring Barbie doll, who was named AFW’s second fashion icon. Singer Maya Diab clinched the title last season. Then came a runway show by Jeremy Scott, who delivered a Barbie-inspired collection for Moschino. Amato followed, with a collection that delivered her iconic Gothic beauty in tiered, tightly corseted and embroidered dresses, while Emirati designer Yara bin Shakar returned to the catwalk with a new direction, away from clothing. modest to a new sleeveless style. Fans of her glamorous clothes will always find rich fabrics and stylish cuts, but now with a new silhouette that exposes the back and arms. Yara bin Shakar presents a new sleeveless cut during Arab Fashion Week. EPA Autonomy Founded by Egyptian designer Maha Ahmed, Autonomie has teamed up with Aramex for a collection called Metanoia, meaning to reform and become new. While such collaborations can be limiting for the designer, with sponsors keen to see the company’s logos in a big way, Ahmed handled it well, mixing his avant-garde feel with shades of Aramex red. The looks arrived as directional pants, tunics and dresses in bold shades of gold, lime and peach, or head-to-toe red. Christian cowan Inspired by New York nightlife, Christian Cowan’s designs are bold and daring. EPA In a sort of coup for AFW, Christian Cowan brought his New York glamor to the Dubai catwalk. Known for his looks inspired by the hedonism of New York nightlife, Cowan is a staple for Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Lil Nas X, with whom Cowan has collaborated. The iconic sequins have arrived in shimmering cuts, animal leopard prints, and bold cutout dresses. BLSSD BLSSD delivers a partially transparent jacket for Arab Fashion Week. AFP The BLSSD brought its humanitarian approach to Dubai with a theme of Pret-a-Gratitude, with the proceeds going to support cancer patients. Her runway features oversized jackets with bold graphics, long skirts and asymmetrical cuts designed to be folded into any wardrobe for an instant snapshot. Emergency room This Beirut brand has shone the spotlight on the ongoing struggles Lebanon faces, choosing friends and clients as role models for its show. As usual, she reworked vintage fabrics and cut into pieces in bright colors that offered some optimism for the future of Lebanon. The tie-dye Jazzy has been transformed into high-waisted men’s pants and oversized shirts, while the throw-patterned fabrics have been carefully patched into long-sleeved tops, a strappy sundress and a double-cut dress. slot. Even the sheets were given new life as pants, shirts and shorts. Poca and Poca, and Dorota Goldpoint Poca and Poca brought their sense of romance to the catwalk, with ruffled finishes, playful silhouettes and daring accessories, while Dorota Goldpoint put on a show of red roses, with flowers underlying every look. Crafted into dresses and even capes, it was a welcome reminder of the revival of spring. Updated: October 28, 2021, 13:41

