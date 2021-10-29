Ready to Win: Frat Beach Fashion Through the Decades | Arts & Culture

Fashion is never more important than game day at college. Fans are identified and united by the colors they wear and the teams they cheer for for animosity or friendship are decided by a glance at an outfit.

Since 1915, the University of Florida and the University of Georgia have been rivals. That rivalry gave way to an even more rowdy celebration on St. Simons Island on the Georgia coast, a gathering at what students now call Frat Beach.

While the celebration on Frat Beach has retained its identity as a weekend of drunken fellowship and school spirit, the students attending the celebration are very different from what they were in the 1950s, when the rivalry spread to St. Simons.

1950s

The 1950s saw the birth of the Frat Beach tradition. Fashion moved away from reserved war styles to the quirky looks that would define the ’60s. Shorts were shorter, the waist higher and the college men ditched their suit jackets for a more boyish look. .

An October 1957 issue of The Red & Black featured an opinion piece by Max Shulman, which wrote: The key word this year is casual. Be relaxed. Be nuts. Be racy. Improvise. Invent your own outfits like ski pants with a peek-a-boo blouse.

1960s

The 60s were an explosion of color, quirk and experimentation. A February 1968 issue featured men’s wetsuits, a trend that probably found its way to Frat Beach. Women experimented with bold textures and bold patterns.

1970s

Women’s fashion in the 70s was more than ever. Trends have shifted from flowing hippie dresses to the white boots and synthetic fabrics that have defined disco fashion.

College men opted for colorful shirts and bright plaid jackets. Frat Beach was awash in color, and knee-length shorts are a hot topic again, an April 1977 issue proclaimed.

1980s

Student fashion in the 80s was defined by big hair, denim, and oversized clothing for men and women. The celebrations on Frat Beach were crazier than ever, with a November 1986 issue advising students to wear clothes that haven’t been washed in weeks, no one cares how good your clothes look, they want just a bloody and brave football game.

90s

Student fashion in the ’90s was grungier than ever, with thousands of pairs of Chuck Taylors and denim shorts appearing on campus and at Frat Beach. This decade has been a melting pot for fashion and culture, according to a December 1999 issue of Red & Black. Thanks to Pearl Jam and Nirvana, it’s all about the grunge look. Put a 40-inch pair of jeans on a 140-pound frame, making sure the boxers are in plain view, and you have a regular slacker stud. The article even touched on the changing nature of fashion trends, demonstrating the ever-changing nature of Frat Beach fashion.

2000s

The baggy jeans of the 90s were replaced by their super skinny, low-rise counterparts over the next decade. Tight layers and scarves were a must-have for both men and women. Fashion for football matches was of paramount importance to college students, with an August 2006 issue claiming that dressing is becoming the norm, and dressing fashionable though uncomfortable is nothing less than planned.

2010s

In recent years, the fashion for rivalry play and celebration has been dominated by neon lights and metallic highlights. In previous decades, clothing at Frat Beach was similar to what college students wear in their day-to-day lives, but a number of weird and weird outfits can be found in St. Simons during today’s rivalry games. Students wear everything from school swimsuits and cropped shorts to bikinis and fanny packs.

Regardless of what the students wear, the legacy of revelry and camaraderie among UGA students during the Rivalry Game has remained constant over the decades. Whether you wear a bell cap and modest dress or a bikini and neon visor, the most important accessory on Frat Beach and for the game of rivalry is a Georgia Bulldogs love.