Men’s fashion show supports local hospital and store movement





If you’re making the transition to the office and want to get some ideas for new looks to bring back to your team, you can see some stylish new threads in action this November at a fundraiser benefiting not only our local hospital, but also to a local Aurora business. . On Wednesday, November 10, Mike Rathke, owner of Auroras MR Menswear, will host a Whiskey & Wine fundraiser and fashion show at the Newmarkets NewRoads Performing Arts Center (formerly Newmarket Theater). Now in its eleventh year, proceeds from the event will support the most urgent needs currently facing the Stronach Regional Cancer Center at Southlake Regional Health Center and will feature a host of male role models from the Southlakes team of physicians. As a double cancer survivor, Mr Rathke knows all too well the importance of having quality cancer care close to home and has long supported the hospital long before he needed their cancer services. urgently. It’s a tradition for me regarding Southlake and the Cancer Center there and I’m glad the doctors are involved again this year, he says. We have six model doctors for us and they will each be there twice. Well, dress them up from the average gentleman who goes to the office to casual wear and vacation wear. As a double cancer survivor, the number of people in this city who supported me when I experienced it four years ago was simply amazing. I started donating to the hospital in 2002 and these efforts have grown increasingly important. Since starting to organize these events, Mr. Rathke estimates that they have raised over $ 60,000 for local care and he is determined to bring more this year than ever. It’s a great feeling, of course, to celebrate the hospital in this way, and we just have to keep going, said Mr Rathke, whose activity has been, like countless others throughout COVID-19. , particularly affected by blockages and subsequent restrictions. . As Christmas approaches, I can’t wait for people to go back to their offices and pick up their outfits. I was a little excited in September when I brought in three people the first week [we reopened] saying they went back to the office three days a week and needed outfits. I thought, Oh, that’s promising, but I haven’t seen anyone since his Zoom meetings, a lot of people are still wearing shirts and ties but just jeans under the desk. If you’re looking for ways to step up your fashion game at work or even find alternatives to the under-desk jeans that have become a hallmark of the past 19 months, consider taking part in the Whiskey, Wine & MR Menswear Fashion Show. in November. ten. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a whiskey tasting, wine and food tasting, with the fashion show at 7:45 p.m. Southlake Regional Health Centers The Stronach Regional Cancer Center serves nearly 1.5 million people in York Region, North York and South Simcoe County. Southlake sees over 12,000 chemotherapy and supportive treatment visits, over 29,000 radiation therapy sessions and nearly 66,000 outpatient visits in one year. It’s a great cause to support local businesses but also an organization that serves the whole community, says Rathke. The locals all know me and have supported me through it all and honestly I don’t know how I could have done it without them. It’s a great little town. For more information on the event, including ticket sales, visit southlake.ca/MRfashion.

