Fashion
Meet Diotima, an emerging fashion brand steeped in Jamaican tradition
When Rachel Scott left her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica, to pursue her college education and internship at Vogue, she made a promise to a family friend that helped her land the role with the prestigious publication. It was like you couldn’t leave, you couldn’t take it all. You have to come back and contribute at some point, recalls the designer. It has always marked me. After 15 years in the industry, Scott says his new fashion line, Diotima, is the long-awaited result of her desire to give back where she came from.
Launched in May 2020, Diotima is a women’s ready-to-wear brand that mixes inspiration from all facets of Scott’s life and career. This includes his time studying French and art at Colgate University in upstate New York, followed by a stint at the Istituto Marangoni in Milan. I took a roundabout path to this career, she says. After graduating, Scott worked between the United States and Europe for brands such as Costume National and J. Mendel where she not only gained experience but also deepened the importance of construction. and quality. She credits this era to the involved and respectful approach to working with materials and building parts that you can still see today in her current role as VP of Design at Rachel Comey, where she worked for approximately seven years. I took this approach to [focus on] craftsmanship, construction, and materials, and mixed that up with something a little more affordable, but also portable.
Scott had initial ideas for Diotima long before 2020, but she wasn’t sure if she would pursue them. I had this idea in my head that if someone is talking about the Jamaican or Caribbean style, experience or perspective, then that’s it. This niche has been busy, she says of her past state of mind. It held me back for a long time. When the world has come to a standstill over the past year and a half, Scott has had a moment to step back from his day-to-day life, realize the value of his unique perspective, and his brand has taken shape as d other unexpected doors opened.
When all the borders closed in Jamaica, there were artisans that I had worked with before for one-off things here and there that cater mainly to the tourism industry. I realized then that they had no source of income for their crafts, she said of Diotimas leaving. I thought, this is an interesting opportunity, maybe I can work with them and do something together. And that’s where I started with crochet in particular, with the people in Jamaica.
The crochet details she references are some of the most unique aspects of the brand’s offerings, inspired by pieces originally created by Jamaican artisans for another purpose. They made these placemats and table runners, then starched them to keep them longer. I always thought it was interesting because I had never done it in ready-to-wear. I was working from things that they had done and I was trying to do them [into] Something new. When I came back to them with pictures of the clothes they looked like, Oh my god, I can’t believe you did that.
The challenge of launching Diotima, a brand Scott spends nights, weekends, and whatever other time available, as she has also committed to her full-time role at Rachel Comey has been amplified by the pervasive effects of the past year. Limited access to materials and the inability to travel played into its design decisions. One of the successes of the collection was a twist on tourist t-shirts, with the handcrafted touch of Scotts. I was playing with the idea that I can enhance classic macrame t-shirt you would buy when you are on a Caribbean sightseeing vacation at one of these all-exclusive cheese hotels. I would print on it, then add crystals or glass beads, whatever I could to get it out of that context in any way I could.
Diotimas’ second collection, Resort 22, is available for sale in November on its site and through an Oakland-based retailer. McMullen. It presents a lot more of what comes from the label. I’m obsessed with the texture, the materials, the juxtaposition of shine and matte and warm and smooth, she says. This translates into the collection’s use of a unique layered weave, printed tweeds and lots of playful netting and transparencies. Crochet details also peek at necklines, cuffs, and wrap around the midsection of dresses and tops. Going forward, Diotima’s recurring themes will include clean tailoring and uniform clothing elements reminiscent of his childhood and teenage years in school-inspired dancehall style of the 80s and 90s, and the admiration of Scott for strong Jamaican women throughout his history.
There’s one thing I try to focus on, she makes it clear that I really want to avoid being nostalgic in what I’m doing and I think it’s really important to work in a trans-historical way. I want to try to move forward. Inspired by the Antwerp Six (avant-garde designers Walter Van Beirendonck, Ann Demeulemeester, Dries Van Noten, Dirk Van Saene, Dirk Bikkembergs and Marina Yee) who shaped Belgian fashion while working in the traditions of Paris and Milan, Scott aims to have a similar effect with this new chapter in his career. I would love to find a way, along with others, to contribute to this new idea of Caribbean fashion that is not exactly what it always has been, but by taking some of these basics and working within the capabilities of manufacturing there, advancing that idea of building and crafting, and also the idea of identity.
