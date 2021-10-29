Pennsylvania school district banned Satanist clothing to change dress code

A Pennsylvania school district that had banned clothing of a “satanic nature” is changing its dress code after being charged with religious discrimination.

The head of a Delaware County satanic organization, Satanic Delco, claimed that the Rose Tree Media School District – which would allow religious expression – isolates people with certain ideologies.

The dress code prohibits sexually aggressive clothing and accessories, advocates violence; promote the consumption of tobacco, alcohol and drugs; contain obscene language, are disrespectful, or are “satanic in nature”.

“The idea that a public school would allow religious expression in school, but choose to distinguish and prohibit the expression of a specific religion was so blatantly unfair and unconstitutional,” said Joseph Rose, founder of Satanic Delco. ABC 6.

After nearly a month of communication with the organization, Rose Tree Media School District announced that it is reviewing the verbiage in the manual.

Rose Tree Media School District changes dress code after being charged with religious discrimination (Photo: Penncrest High School in Media, PA)

Joseph Rose (pictured), founder of the local organization Satanic Delco, led a campaign against the district, accusing the leaders of choosing people with specific religious beliefs

“While we have not had any complaints or concerns expressed by any student, parent or resident, we will be removing this language from our current dress code information in the student manual,” said Superintendent Eleanor DiMarino. -Linnen in a district-wide email.

Rose said he was briefed on the dress code by other Satanists who had a child attending Penncrest High School.

“As soon as I found out it took me 10 seconds to let go of whatever I was doing,” he said. Room, noting that he repeatedly contacted the district until changes were made.

“I wasn’t making much progress. I think sending the message that I wasn’t going to stop made a difference.

After nearly a month of pressure, DiMarin-Linnen responded to his complaints, according to Rose.

“I have examined the language and accept that it could potentially restrict student expression and the exercise of religious rights (although your organization appears to be secular in nature),” she reportedly wrote to Rose in a E-mail.

Ultimately, the Rose Tree Media School District revised the textbook to say:

Students should not dress in a way that advocates illegal or anti-social behavior. Examples of prohibited items include, but are not limited to, clothing, patches, buttons, pins, jewelry, and backpacks that: Have sexually suggestive writings / images

Advocate violence

Advertise or promote the consumption of tobacco, alcohol, drugs

Having double meanings or obscene language / gestures Are disrespectful

The words “satanic nature” have been completely deleted.

A law professor at nearby Villanova University argued that the district had done the right thing but revised the code.

“I really like the way they worded it. They recognize that there might be religious beliefs that are problematic, not that there are, but there could be, and so they would eliminate them, ”Ann Juliano told the TV station.

However, several Delaware County residents have expressed their negativity towards the decision.

“I wouldn’t want anything satanic or bigoted on clothing in schools,” said Lisa Cutrufello, of Clifton Heights.

“It’s like a problem of freedom of expression. Will they allow the Nazis to put symbols on children’s shirts and send them to school, ‘argued Donna Willis of Media.

Meanwhile, Satanic Delco has launched a campaign against another school in the area, the Garnet Valley School District, whose dress code prohibits clothing with satanic or “cult” images.

Rose argues that upholding religious equality helps educate others about their ideologies.

“It kind of raises awareness of what Satanists are, what we are not, and maybe helps us a bit to empower ourselves when we have to reach out to the next high school, which I do,” a- he explained.

According to the Satanic Delco website, the organization does not worship Satan, but instead argues that beliefs should be based on material facts, not superstitions (Photo: Satanists as seen on the Instagram account of the ‘organization)

According to the Satanic Delco website, the organization does not worship Satan, but instead argues that beliefs should be based on material facts, not superstitions.

“We do not promote belief in a personal Satan. To adopt the name Satan is to adopt a rational search away from supernaturalism and archaic tradition-based superstitions, ”the website read.

“Satanists should actively work to refine their critical thinking and exercise reasonable agnosticism in all things. Our beliefs must be malleable with the best current scientific understandings of the material world – never the other way around. ‘