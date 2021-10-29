WVU men’s football takes 500th win, Downs Georgia State

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia –It’s a great day to be a mountaineer, wherever you are. WVU Men’s Soccer claimed their 500th all-time program victory with today’s 2-1 victory over opponent MAC Georgia State at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

It wasn’t a walk in the park, however.

In the 25th minute of play, fifth-year WVU goaltender Steven Tekesky received the first yellow card of the game in a dive that slipped him into a Panthers forward. This set up a penalty situation that added the first score to the table as Tekesky dove in the opposite direction to Georgia State main defenseman George Proctor’s attempt.

A second after the previous tweet, WVUs Tekesky was yellow carded for a risky dive and forced a GSU PK. Georgia States Proctor took the kick and scored the first score on the chessboard. It is now 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Sudtgbe1OJ – Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) 28 October 2021

It became the only halftime score, but if the Mountaineers were worried about being in the middle of this season’s third halftime deficit, the players didn’t show it.

“I know that will stay with him for a while,” Stratford said of Tekesky’s failed dive. “I said to [Tekesky] at halftime he must be really, really brave now and really strong. He’s got this armband on his arm. He’s a captain of this team and he has to make sure we keep a clean sheet at half-time if we are to win in regulation. That was the half-time commentary. He had to stay at one and be inviolate if we wanted to win in 90 minutes. “

Back from half-time and ready to step back, Stratford’s WVU team had the opportunity to equalize in the 53rd minute. A corner kick given to the foot of first-year defenseman Frederik Jorgensen was greeted by senior defenseman Aaron Denk Gracia and redshirt junior midfielder Dyon Dromers, returning from a right knee injury sustained in the Penn State game. The crash inside the six-yard penalty area was ruled offside after Dromers pierced his shot behind Panthers junior goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg, and the opportunity to score was ruled out.

So close to shooting even in the 53rd minute, but Mountaineer’s crash is ruled offside. pic.twitter.com/FTRl02qwAA – Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) 28 October 2021

Dromers was not yet done trying to find the back of the Georgia State net. Six minutes later, he fired a missile over a diving Rankenburg, tying the score at one in the 59th minute. It was his first score since the first goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Robert Morris on August 26.

“We were dying to find him to have that threat, especially in some of those games recently where the teams have defended themselves pretty deeply against us,” Stratford said of the Dromers’ return to the roster. “What an incredible comeback story for him, isn’t it, in his first game after so long since Penn State. Going for the equalizer, and like he did… we all know he is. capable, so no one was surprised on our end, but I bet it was a pretty special feeling for him, I’m absolutely thrilled for him.

59 In Dyon Dromers ‘first return leg after injury, he found the back of the Panthers’ goal to tie the score at 1. pic.twitter.com/jCpPIKDBx6 – Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) 28 October 2021

Now tied, the Mountaineers and Panthers have gotten chippy. Five yellow cards were called between the 72nd and 87th minutes, two against Georgia State and three against fifth-year Mountaineers midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda, second-year midfielder Ryan Baer and Denk Gracia.

The Mountaineers’ last scoring opportunity came in the 89th minute, just as the 526 WVU and GSU fans in attendance were preparing for extra time. Fortunately, OT was not to be. Second-year forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi took his lead on a Ryan Crooks cross, pushing him behind Rankenburg and securing the program’s 500th win, with an epic celebration.

IT IS A GOAL TO MOVE FORWARD IN WEST VIRGINIA! In the 89th minute, WVU’s Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi took the lead over Crooks cross and the Mountaineers took a 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/K40eSrI5Ik – Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) 28 October 2021

“Honestly I thought when he led it he went into the side net and I didn’t know he came in so that cut my celebration a bit because I thought he missed it “Stratford said with a laugh. .

With this 2-1 victory, the Mountaineers go to 9-2-4. The team now has two games to play, including a November 4 home game against Bowling Green to close the season.