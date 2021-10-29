The Fall 2021 Books That Make Your Coffee Table Trendy – WWD





As the days grow shorter, the publishing world has no shortage of new tomes this fall to bring the glitz and glamor of elegant lives, lavish settings and striking imagery to life at home. “Karl: No regrets” “Karl: No regrets”

Courtesy photo 244 pages, 35 euros

Published by Flammarion In “Karl: No Regrets”, the art historian and former artistic director of Vogue Paris Patrick Hourcade recounts “25 years of complicity, 20 years of divorce” with Karl Lagerfeld, starting with Anna Piaggi presenting the couple in 1976 and ending with the private funeral of the couturier. and the “Karl For Ever” memorial at the Grand Palais. In the form of chronological vignettes organized in three parts devoted to happy times, to the heights of extravagance and the estrangement of the couple, the book winds between houses, characters and subjects such as the automobile or the beard of Lagerfeld to retrace a friendship aroused. by a shared love. for 18th century art. Unpublished documents from Hourcade’s personal archives, including the final note Lagerfeld sent him, create the visual backdrop for this narrative, while segments in which the author speaks directly to his former friend reveal a sentiment of melancholy regret. “Captivate!” “Captivate!”

Courtesy photo 200 pages, 49.99 pounds sterling

Edited by Prestel Like many, the 2020 lockdown gave supermodel Claudia Schiffer time to sort through her photographs. The result is “Captivate! “, A table book which is a personal photographic journey through the 90s that she organized as” a celebration of fashion photography and also teams of photographers, models, stylists, hairdressers and makeup artists, and art directors who have harnessed the transformative power of fashion, ”said Schiffer. Covering some 150 images that include invisible material from the model’s personal archives, the book offers a perspective on a decade of reinvention and rebellion through the lens of bold names such as Richard Avedon, Herb Ritts, Corinne Day and Ellen von Unwerth , who captured Schiffer and his contemporaries including Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. A complementary exhibition runs through January 9 at the Kunstpalast art museum in Düsseldorf, Germany, the city where Schiffer was spotted in 1987. “Art Deco Style” “Art Deco Style”

Courtesy photo 300 pages, 95 euros

Edited by Assouline From skyscrapers and advertising to home appliances and art, Art Deco has become a synonym to describe the avant-garde aesthetic of the early decades of the 20th century. But what happened in the crucible of a new decorative style supposed to bring modernity to a time of unprecedented technological advances? In “Art Deco Style”, independent researcher and former assistant curator of the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Jared Gross provides insight into the wealth of references that have been modernized, assimilated and adapted to this global movement. which marked the advent of attractive consumer goods. “Last night in town in Paris” “Last night in town in Paris”

Courtesy photo 192 pages, 39 euros

Self-published “The last night in town in Paris” follows François Goizé’s 2016 book of photographs “Une nuit en ville à Paris”. The photographer picks up where he left off five years earlier to document a metaphorical outing last night, from the mid-2010s to the days just before the COVID-19 pandemic sent everyone home in sweatpants . Working with square images, inspired by the iconic Rolleiflex 6 by 6 centimeter aspect ratio, he strives to “give the event portrait meaning in the face of disposable snapshots instantly consumed on websites and social media.” Expect posse battles between winners and losers from Sidaction auctions of different years; an imaginary dance between Coco Rocha and Stéphane Ashpool de Pigalle, or simply to see the real mischievous faces of his subjects, like Marc Jacobs hiding his face in a puff of white smoke in this ode to nocturnal fun. “The Little Theater of Vincent Darré” “The Little Theater of Vincent Darré”

Courtesy photo 216 pages, 65 euros

Published by Flammarion The Parisian local man Vincent Darré opens the doors to his colorful universe in “Le Petit Théâtre de Vincent Darré”, an album in which he presents 20 of his projects through original drawings and personal photographs. A preface by French journalist and author Laurence Benaïm and contributions from actresses Arielle Dombasle, Valérie Lemercier, Amira Casar, Isabelle Adjani and Eva Ionesco add even more color to what Darré describes as “the life of a traveling scenographer”. From haute couture shoots for Vogue to his collaboration with famous French retailer La Redoute, it’s a roller coaster journey through the extravagance and vast visual culture of a decorator who made frivolity an art form. entertaining.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/eye/lifestyle/fall-2021-books-karl-lagerfeld-claudia-schiffer-vincent-darre-art-deco-parties-1234986033/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos