Men’s basketball tops Oakland in exciting fashion, 74-69





Next game: Goshen 11/05/2021 | 7:00 p.m. ROCHESTER, me. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University’s men’s basketball program recorded a 25-point performance off the bench towards a 74-69 exhibition victory at Oakland University tonight, Oct. 28, inside the OU O’Rena Athletics Center. All proceeds from the sale of tickets to tonight’s game will benefit the Covenant Academy, a healthcare education training school that is helping fill Michigan’s critical shortage of healthcare professionals due to the COVID pandemic -19. The Eagles have scored three double-digit players, led by a freshman Noah Farrakhan (Newark, NJ-The Patrick School (East Carolina)), who had 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Senior Monty Scott (Union, NJ-St. Benedicts Prep (State of Portland)) scored 16 points, six rebounds and two steals off the bench and in freshman Colin Golson, Jr. (Detroit, Michigan-Ferndale (Siena))also scored 10 points. Eastern Michigan passed Oakland, 40-33, led by the Farrakhan Seven Boards. The Eastern Michigan defense limited Oakland to just 40 percent of shots from the field. The Eagles also limited Jalen Moore to 5 of 19 shots in the game. The Golden Grizzlies didn’t have much luck cleaning up their misfires on the offensive glass either, as they finished with six offensive rebounds and had nine second chance points while Eastern Michigan gave up 32 defensive rebounds. . How did it happen After falling behind 20-11, Eastern Michigan continued a 7-0 run with 11:00 am left in the first half to reduce its deficit to 20-18. The Eagles then closed the rest of the gap and took a 35-34 lead before halftime. Eastern Michigan got a big contribution from their bench during the period, with non-starters accounting for 10 of their 35 points overall. Oakland took a 66-64 lead before Eastern Michigan went 7-0 to take a 71-66 lead with 57 seconds left in the game. The Eagles held onto that lead for the remainder of the game for the 74-69 victory. Eastern Michigan did business in painting, registering 20 of its 39 points in lane. Play Notes The Eagles limited the Golden Grizzlies to just 40 percent on field shots.

Eastern Michigan had 17 total assists in the game.

The Eastern Michigan bench had an impact adding 25 points to its score.

Eastern Michigan had a 40-33 advantage over the Stripes in the win.

Three Eagles recorded double digits at Farrakhan (27), M. Scott (16) and Golson Jr. (10).

Farrakhan led the Eagles with a high of 27 points on 13 of 19 shots.

Eastern Michigan got seven rebounds from Farrakhan, a record for the team.

Mr. Scott had the five best free throws on his team. Historical Notes Tonight’s contest in Oakland was a charity exhibit from which all proceeds from tickets were donated to Covenant Academy, a health care education training school that is helping fill Michigan’s critical shortage of medical professionals due to of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following Eastern Michigan will have another exhibition game when the Eagles host Goshen College on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. inside the Convocation Center.

