Satanists win hellish brawl over school district dress code





In a surprise twist on religious freedom, the Satanists raised a scent over a Pennsylvania school districts ban on all attire of a Satanic nature and won the battle. The idea that a public school that is not really a place for religion to begin with would allow all religions except one is so manifestly unfair and unconstitutional, Joseph Rose, founder of the group Satanic Delco, WPIV-TV told ABC’s Philadelphia branch. (Watch the video above.) After a month of calls and emails to officials in the Rose Tree Media School District, about 13 miles west of Philadelphia, the dress code was changed to remove the phrase regarding satanic attire, whatever she is. While there have been no specific complaints or concerns raised by a student, parent or resident, we will be removing this language from our current dress code information in the student manual, a statement from the student manual said. district. Rose has launched a similar campaign against Garnet Valley school districts’ bans on clothing and equipment with satanic or cult imagery. Satanic Delco’s members don’t actually worship Satan but instead focus on science, rationality and compassion, according to his website. We are satanists. were your neighbors. We make you coffee, we teach your children, notes a statement on the website. We do not promote belief in a personal Satan. To adopt the name of Satan is to adopt a rational search far from supernaturalism and archaic superstitions based on tradition. Satanists should actively work to refine critical thinking and exercise reasonable agnosticism in all things.

