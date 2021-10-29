Here’s how Snitch gives Indian men high fashion goals





A fast-paced menswear brand, Snitch began his journey in uncertain times. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only rocked the world, but also various industries around the world, including the manufacturing industry. In these difficult times, the idea of ​​launching a Made in India brand, For the World came to mind from Siddharth R Dungarwal, founder of Snitch. The company is focused on producing a large number of styles rather than creating fewer styles for men. He closely monitors how fashion changes and evolves every day on the world stage and brings the same to the Indian market. Enter the digital realm The brand started out as a business-to-business (B2B) retailer. It sold its products to large distribution chains as well as to resellers. However, with the onset of the pandemic, it shifted to the direct-to-consumer (D2C) model. First, the brand created its website rather than selling products on other e-commerce platforms. Subsequently, he carved out a niche for himself by working on high fashion trends and spawning a 25-day design-to-sale cycle. We add 10 to 12 new styles daily. We keep our marketing and our original products to create distinction and be the go-to brand for our customers. We have a 47% customer return rate which makes us believe the brand is well received and accepted, Dungarwal said. Improve the customer experience In today’s digital age, the brand automates almost everything, helping to make the flow smooth and robust. Lately, he launched an app, making fashion accessible to everyone. We work effortlessly to provide a smooth and fast experience for our customers. Automated communication from the time a customer visits the website until the time an order is delivered. We have made our return and exchange process transparent through automation, explained Dungarwal. Given the ongoing outbreak and other uncertainties, the company plans to focus on increasing online sales and, in the meantime, expanding its reach. Boost your growth The fast fashion brand offers a diverse range of products such as office wear, loungewear, t-shirts and chinos, etc. For her future projects, she plans to venture into new categories – homewear, perfumes and accessories. In addition, he claims to have seen growth of 20 to 25% month over month. It aims to reach Rs 50 crore this exercise. We’re on the cusp of creating Snitch as a complete men’s wardrobe solution. We will soon be adding new product lines to our offering, such as accessories, fragrances and underwear, Dungarwal said of our future plans. The company is currently primed but is open to infusions. He works to improve the digital experience, explore the possibilities of digital experience stores and build a market presence. We integrate sustainability into our process, from garment production to packaging. We have recently switched to corn husk packaging and are trying to eliminate plastic as much as possible, Dungarwal added. While meeting the needs of Indian men, the company tries to combine fashion and sustainability. He can further strengthen the model with appropriate technology, marketing and experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianretailer.com/interview/retail-people/startup/here-s-how-snitch-giving-high-fashion-goals-to-indian-men.i1923/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos