Romney dresses up as Ted Lasso and gives boss Sinema cookies as Biden reveals spending cuts she demanded





Top line As President Joe Biden unveiled a framework for a leaner environmental and social spending program that he hopes will gain the support of leading Senate Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona without upsetting House Progressives Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and dressed as the lead character in Jason Sudeikiss’ sympathetic comedy Apple TV + Ted lasso for Halloween, and performed a scene from the show with Sinema portraying Lassos’ boss. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, right, talks with Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, left, as she exits … [+] the Senate Chamber to return to a private meeting with Senator Joe Manchin, DW.Va., the other key vote on President Joe Biden’s national agenda, at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Highlights Romney donned a soccer jersey, fake mustache, and whistle while portraying the main character, and posted Pictures and GIF on Twitter with famous quotes from the show, like Your body is like a day’s rice. If it is not warmed up properly, something very serious could happen. In another photo with Sinema, who plays Rebecca Welton, the owner of the Lasso Football Club’s coaches, Romney posted that he had cookies with the boss, a reference to the show and possibly a nod. Eye on Sinemas’ key role in negotiations for the spending bill has retained its support while seeking to reduce its original price by $ 3.5 billion. It seems Romney is a huge Halloween fan: Yesterday the Senator attended a “bipawtisan” party hosted by Senator Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) with his dog who disguised himself as Pierre DogLecto. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Tangent Sudeikis portrayed the senator and former presidential candidate on Saturday Night Live for years. When Sudeikis hosted the sketch show last Saturday, Romney wished him luck on Twitter, saying that Ann and I are going to watch while dividing a good cold carton of chocolate milk, a joke Sudeikis made about Romney, who as a Mormon abstains from alcohol, tea and coffee . Key context More than $ 2 trillion was cut from the Democratic spending bill in an attempt to gain support from Sinema and Senator Manchin, eliminating political priorities, including free two-year community college tuition and what would have been the first federal guarantee of paid leave for family and medical reasons. Ted lasso, which tells the story of an American football coach who travels to the UK to coach a football club, is one of this year’s most popular shows. The series received seven Emmy Awards this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, which Sudeikis won. Further reading Biden unveils new social spending proposal, here’s what’s left after $ 2 trillion in cuts (Forbes) Squid Game Halloween Costumes Lead WandaVision, Ted Lasso Costumes To 2021 (Forbes)

