Fashion Editor’s Review of the StyleSnap Feature on Amazon

I shop online for a living so when it comes to finding clothes, shoes or accessories that match a certain aesthetic or trend I would say I’m an expert. Throughout my solid career (over 15 years) as a digital fashion editor, I have spent a tremendous amount of time surfing the internet looking for the perfect dupe for a number of trendy essentials; it is therefore rare that I am stopped in my tracks by a innovative technology suddenly shopping so much easier.

I recently discovered StyleSnap on Amazon, an interesting feature which, frankly, is not used enough. Here’s how it works: Upload an outfit photo from your camera and it immediately detects each item of the look that can be purchased. StyleSnap then provides plenty of on-site Amazon dupes for you to choose from and works quickly to unlock an array of options, down to the smallest detail.

It goes without saying that this feature greatly reduces the guesswork (i.e. finding the right adjectives to appear in that search bar) considerably, and I couldn’t be more grateful. I put StyleSnap to the test with a few personal looks from head to toe, and I was in awe of his intelligence.

Once I upload my photo (note: you can also grab some outfit inspiration screenshots that you archive from Instagram or Pinterest), StyleSnap got to work by identifying the items (including shoes, handbags or accessories) he was preparing for me. StyleSnap served Amazon fools right away, so I could just sit back and shop.

In the case of this daytime fall outfit, StyleSnap focused on my checkered cropped pants, quilted handbag, and white mules, and got down to business. similar options right in front of my eyes.

To test StyleSnap further, I decided to push the limits by uploading a few more photos featuring two of my favorite dresses to see how advanced the technology was to identify specific colors, prints, and patterns. From a floral print wrap dress to a abstract pictorial design on a bold one-shoulder number, there was no challenge StyleSnap couldn’t take on.

Fast, detail-oriented and intuitive, StyleSnap is like the helpful assistant I never thought I would need. Try it and see how much time you save on your online shopping from now on.

