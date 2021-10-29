Mary Means Business: Ross Dress for Less arrives in Columbus

It looks like a new retailer is moving into the old Office Depot location.

Signs are posted outside the vacant building announcing a Ross Dress for Less Coming to 1480 Old Aberdeen Road.

Columbus Office Depot closed in 2019, leaving the building vacant for more than two years. Ross Dress for Less, a large discount store, opened in the early 1980s and now has over 1,500 stores.

Work has already started and construction teams are renovating the building to accommodate the incoming store. This will be the first Ross located in the Golden Triangle, with the closest stores being in Tupelo and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Dispatch did not receive a response from head office until press time today. Signs say the new store is coming soon, so keep an eye out for updates.

Moving downtown it looks like we have a new hair salon on the way.

Uppercuts on Main Barbershop and Saloon is coming to 422 Main St. According to the Secretary of State’s Office website, Nijule Coggins formed Uppercuts on Main LLC in mid-July.

On Starkville, a bed and breakfast continues to expand.

Properties at 4300, located at 4300 S. Montgomery St., has now added a tapas restaurant with a full bar offering fine wines, craft beers and cocktails.

Tables at 4300 is a tapas style restaurant located in the guest room in the now closed courtyard.

Owner Robin Husbands has curated menu items which include pulled duck sliders, grilled lamb loin chops, sweet potato rings with goat cheese and pecans and more.

We are very grateful for the support shown by the Starkville community during our recent expansion, said Husbands. (We) look forward to the many new faces that will come through our doors.

Tables at 4300 are open Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with happy hour hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can book, but they are not required.

We have a new loaded tea shop in West Point.

KC Nutrition, 6130 highway. 45 Alt. S., opened earlier this month. It offers nutritional teas, children’s teas and meal replacement protein shakes. You can visit the new tearoom from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

News from West Point continues to flow.

Pernells BBQ is having its grand opening on Friday at its new location at 6140 Hwy. 45.

The new location is bigger, but no worries for the faithful of the Pernell barbecue, the menu and the recipes will remain the same.

They’ll experience the same taste and sauce that’s been around since the ’80s, owners Felicia and Natasha Pernell said. All of our customers, new and old, are loved by us and we can’t wait to see them.

Check out the new Pernells location Thursday 11 am-6pm, Friday 11 am-10pm and Saturday 11 am-8pm The restaurant is considering extending its hours so be sure to stay up to date on the Pernells Facebook page.

Former Dispatch reporter Mary Pollitz writes about business openings and closings, as well as other unique business news. Send advice to [email protected]