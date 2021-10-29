Fashion
Mary Means Business: Ross Dress for Less arrives in Columbus
It looks like a new retailer is moving into the old Office Depot location.
Signs are posted outside the vacant building announcing a Ross Dress for Less Coming to 1480 Old Aberdeen Road.
Columbus Office Depot closed in 2019, leaving the building vacant for more than two years. Ross Dress for Less, a large discount store, opened in the early 1980s and now has over 1,500 stores.
Work has already started and construction teams are renovating the building to accommodate the incoming store. This will be the first Ross located in the Golden Triangle, with the closest stores being in Tupelo and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Dispatch did not receive a response from head office until press time today. Signs say the new store is coming soon, so keep an eye out for updates.
Moving downtown it looks like we have a new hair salon on the way.
Uppercuts on Main Barbershop and Saloon is coming to 422 Main St. According to the Secretary of State’s Office website, Nijule Coggins formed Uppercuts on Main LLC in mid-July.
On Starkville, a bed and breakfast continues to expand.
Properties at 4300, located at 4300 S. Montgomery St., has now added a tapas restaurant with a full bar offering fine wines, craft beers and cocktails.
Tables at 4300 is a tapas style restaurant located in the guest room in the now closed courtyard.
Owner Robin Husbands has curated menu items which include pulled duck sliders, grilled lamb loin chops, sweet potato rings with goat cheese and pecans and more.
We are very grateful for the support shown by the Starkville community during our recent expansion, said Husbands. (We) look forward to the many new faces that will come through our doors.
Tables at 4300 are open Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with happy hour hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can book, but they are not required.
We have a new loaded tea shop in West Point.
KC Nutrition, 6130 highway. 45 Alt. S., opened earlier this month. It offers nutritional teas, children’s teas and meal replacement protein shakes. You can visit the new tearoom from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
News from West Point continues to flow.
Pernells BBQ is having its grand opening on Friday at its new location at 6140 Hwy. 45.
The new location is bigger, but no worries for the faithful of the Pernell barbecue, the menu and the recipes will remain the same.
They’ll experience the same taste and sauce that’s been around since the ’80s, owners Felicia and Natasha Pernell said. All of our customers, new and old, are loved by us and we can’t wait to see them.
Check out the new Pernells location Thursday 11 am-6pm, Friday 11 am-10pm and Saturday 11 am-8pm The restaurant is considering extending its hours so be sure to stay up to date on the Pernells Facebook page.
Former Dispatch reporter Mary Pollitz writes about business openings and closings, as well as other unique business news. Send advice to [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://cdispatch.com/news/2021-10-28/mary-means-business-ross-dress-for-less-coming-to-columbus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]