Sustainable men’s fashion brand DaMENSCH launches new collection

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Oct. 28 (ANI / NewsView): After redefining sustainable fashion ideas with the first 500 Day t-shirt and shorts, the must-have Indian fashion label DaMENSCH has launched its new range of men’s clothing, which includes new t -shirts, Pajamas, Shorts, Joggers, Sweatshirts and Hoodies.

The new collection consists of t-shirts, sleepwear pajamas made of cotton elastane blend to create a two-way stretch fabric, new slim fit multi-pocket joggers, track shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts -shirts.

The new range of t-shirts from the 100% sustainably sourced cotton collection – Better Basics, are available in Henleys, Half and Full Sleeves, both plain and printed, while the joggers are available in classic French hues. Soft terry.

The tracksuit shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts are made from a premium cotton blend French terry fabric providing comfort and style.

Commenting on the launch, Anurag Saboo, co-founder of DaMENSCH, said: “We have noticed that men’s t-shirts have been plagued by three major issues: loose neck lines, colors that fade after only a few washes and stacks even if not used harshly. It is here that DaMENSCH saw an opportunity and innovated with fabric engineering to create products that are brighter, smoother and last longer. The CONSTANT collection is proof of our commitment to slow fashion. “ Gaurav Pushkar, co-founder of DaMENSCH, commented: “With this launch we have tried to bring together products for modern men that stand out for their features and most desirable feel. DaMENSCH believes in sustainability while offering a innovation driven comfort that shatters existing functional, cultural and emotional stereotypes The Better Basics collection is our next step towards that – with all products made from 100% sustainably sourced cotton.

DaMENSCH currently offers a range of underwear including vests, briefs, boxers, tank tops and boxers. It uses innovative technology to incorporate bamboo fabric, durable dyes, durable materials and cotton from the Deccan Plateau, making its products durable.

500 days sweatshirts by DaMENSCH – youtu.be/-DwfFz-mkf4.

Better Basics Collection by DaMENSCH – youtu.be/nrmsz8ph3oQ.

To learn more about DaMENSCH, please visit www.damensch.com.

