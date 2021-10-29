Kourtney Kardashian looks hot in a latex dress before showing off her evil side with costume horns

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian appeared to “see red” thanks to a color-themed Instagram photo.

The 42-year-old reality TV star posted a slew of images where fiery color was in the foreground, including brooding in a plunging-neck latex dress with crossed straps.

The self-proclaimed “Halloween Queen” was also seen modeling a pair of devil horns in another snap, andshowing off her 15-karat engagement ring among a sea of ​​red roses.

Hot red: The future Mrs Barker appeared to be leaning into her love of the color red as she posted a hue-themed Instagram pic on Thursday

In an image carousel, the Poosh founder let it be known that red was her favorite color after a fan asked her, to which she replied “can you tell?” With a red heart.

She shared glimpses of her life over the past week, which included a romantic candlelight dinner at the Polo Bar, a farmer’s market, and a sweet image of children Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, gazing at the moon at the sunset.

Additionally, she shared another look at the gigantic flower arrangement that Kardashian florist Jeff Leatham and Travis Barker created for the October 17 proposal, which appeared to be moved to a storage unit.

Just days ago, she and the Blink-182 drummer escaped to their lavish Palm Springs home for a retreat just a week after their engagement.

Evil: Self-proclaimed “Halloween Queen” showed off a pair of fluorescent red horns on her head

Feel the love: Kourtney took another look at this estimated $ 1 million 15-karat engagement ring from drummer Blink-182 amid a sea of ​​red roses

Souvenir: Additionally, she shared another look at the gigantic flower arrangement created by Kardashian florist Jeff Leatham and the October 17 proposal, which appeared to be moved to a storage unit.

Back home: The POOSH founder shared an intimate photo of children Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, watching the moon as the sun sets in her Hidden Hills backyard

Barker, 45, also paid tribute to Kourtney as he got a fourth tattoo in her honor during the week-long engagement.

He covered his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s name on the inside of his left arm with a tattoo on his lips and a giant scorpion to mark his ‘scorpion’ star sign.

Previously, he had his name tattooed on his chest and had Kourtney’s hand written “You are so cool” and “I love you” on other parts of her body.

A source said AND Tuesday that they have already started discussing wedding planning and are “both so excited.”

‘Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they are both very excited. Lately, they’ve been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They hope to get married as soon as possible.

Happiest place on earth: She also appeared to show off her latest Minnie Mouse themed outfit which has become symbolic with the enthusiastic Disney couple

Dinner date: Another shot showed a plate of fries and pasta with red sauce

New York Nights: Just days before Barker asked the question, the two had dinner at the Polo Bar in New York

Spicy: Another shared image showed a large batch of red peppers from a farmer’s market stall

Before the reports, fans of Reddit began to speculate that they may have leaked the details of their future nuptials through a pair of handcuffs used in one of Sid and Nancy’s early Halloween costumes.

Fashioned by the French brand Enfants Riches Dprims, the engraved writing read: “October 2, 2022” with the time stamp “6.30 p.m.” military time for 6.30 p.m., which many have taken as a backup date.

One user wrote: “Notice the engraving on the handcuffs. Like yes we understand you are having sex but it has a date of Oct 2, 2022 – could that mean they are getting married in France? ‘

It was also said that the couple were already thinking about having children of their own “without a doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how”, per Us weekly.