Volleyball is sweeping the hawks in the mainstream

MONMOUTH, Ore. The Western Oregon University volleyball team has been so close to breaking through in recent weeks. Thursday evening, they left no doubt. WOU won an outright 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-22) victory over Seattle Pacific in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference game inside New PE Gym.

WOU (3-15, 1-10 GNAC) tallied 36 kills on the night and ended up reaching 0.224, while keeping Seattle Pacific (11-8, 7-5 GNAC) at a clip of 0.128 and 21 errors. Wolves came up with several fuss games to keep the rally going and even when they were lagging behind in sets two and three, roared to complete the sweep. The win against SPU is the first for Wolves since October 22, 2016, when they won a 3-1 victory at Monmouth. Tonight’s win ended a nine-game winning streak for the Falcons and it was the first sets won in a game against the Falcons for Wolves in five sets in 2017 at Monmouth. SPU entered the week after beating both Alaska Schools in Seattle, giving Alaska Anchorage their first conference loss of the season a week ago. It is also the first victory as an interim head coach for Traci stephenson .

“I’m more than proud of every person in our WOU volleyball family. To get a three-set victory over a great Seattle Pacific program and our first conference win of the season is incredible,” said Stephenson. “These athletes are determined fighters and continue to persevere. I love being able to be a part of their history.”

There were many outstanding performances at night with Isabelle Hurliman leads the way with nine kills and 11 digs. It reached 0.318 overnight. Delaney smith added seven eliminations and two blocks, while hitting .333. Lauren Smith and Emilie Olson added five wins and Bella maclellan hit 0.571 with four kills. Laney o’neil distributed 18 assists, while Aubrey stanton added 10. MacLellan led the way in blocks with three and along the back row, Sophie matlock had 12 digs and O’Neil completed the double-double with 10 digs.

Wolves came out excited from the opening point and advanced 6-3 in the opening set behind a double block from Delaney smith and Olson and then a kill of Delaney smith . After the Falcons fought to equalize and take the lead at 14-13, it was just Wolves after that. Following a ball handling error tied in the set, Hurliman and Olson totaled kills around another Falcons error for the 17-14 lead. With WOU still in the lead at 21-17, they closed the set strong by winning the last four points with Lauren Smith picking up three kills around an ace serving Hurliman for the 25-17 first set victory.

WOU picked up the momentum in the second set, moving quickly ahead of 4-1 and forcing an SPU time-out. Delaney smith counted two kills on the good start. SPU tied in the set at nine, then WOU cut the lead to two on several occasions, including 14-12 on a kill by Delaney smith . The Falcons returned to take a late lead at 21-19, but Wolves refused to leave. After a time out, WOU closed 6-0 to win the set. Olson started the race with a kill and about three attacking errors, Hurliman posted a kill and a service ace by Delaney smith gave WOU the set at 25-21.

At the start of the third set, SPU held the lead with a 7-4 lead. The lead extended to 10-6 before WOU came back to one point on a 3-0 streak with MacLellan and Stanton totaling the points. The Falcons used a 5-0 run to gain a point lead and then moved ahead 19-13. This didn’t bother the Wolves as they dug deep and came straight back into the set with a 5-0 run. Madison Hornback started the rally with a kill and after an ace serve by Kiana Pel , Hurliman added a kill around a pair of offensive errors that allowed SPU to hang on to a 19-18 lead. The Falcons responded with the next two runs, but a quick 3-0 run tied the set at 21 with Hurliman adding another kill around a few SPU errors. The Falcons would get their last point of the night at 22-21, as what was a Thursday night theme was the strong WOU closing sets. The third was no different as the Wolves finished on a 4-0 streak to complete the sweep. Hurliman and Lauren Smith each had killed in the home stretch for the third set victory 25-22 and the match victory 3-0.

Hannah Hair led SPU with nine kills, Maddie Batiste added eight. Hair returned four blocks, while Batist and Lindsay Rosenthal each had 11 searches. Emily Tulino had 17 assists, a high for the team.

Across the night, WOU finished with 36 kills, five serving aces, five blocks, 34 assists and 53 digs.

WOU will look for a two-game winning streak when they host Montana State Billings this Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. inside New PE Gym. Saint Martin’s defeated Montana State Billings, 3-1, Thursday at Lacey.