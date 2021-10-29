Fashion
Empty bowls ready to warm hearts in a new location
An empty bowl can do a lot to warm a heart in need, and despite the current challenges of the global pandemic, Auroras Pine Tree Potters Guild is working hard to ensure that local residents in need can access a helping hand.
In November, the Pine Tree Potters Guild will host its 12th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser, a fundraiser that raised tens of thousands of dollars for Auroras Welcoming Arms, an ecumenical organization dedicated to helping and helping share a meal with community members in need; and Inn from the Cold, a Newmarket-based homeless organization.
As the empty bowls approach, guild members craft hundreds of handcrafted bowls that can be chosen by each ticket holder and, once their selection is made, take their bowl to be filled by the ‘one of the twelve chefs serving at most. signature soups, which can then be shared together in a spirit of fellowship and fundraising.
As was the case with so many popular local events, COVID was a game-changer and the Guild revamped their event last year into a tent bowl sale. In addition to choosing a bowl, ticket holders received a coupon entitling them to a soup at the local restaurant of their choice.
This year it will be a bowl sale event once again, but in a new indoor location: Newmarkets Old Town Hall (460 Bosford Street).
The coupon book was a great initiative to not only link people to the soup, but also link people to restaurants who also need our support, said Lisa-Marie Oliphant, chair of Empty Bowls for the Pine Tree Potters Guild. . These are long-standing partnerships that we have had over the years and we want to make sure that we support them as well. This year’s event will not take place in Aurora and it will not take place in a tent. We were able to progress a bit because the pandemic rules allow us to come together inside.
This year we have volunteers from Inn from the Cold and Welcoming Arms at our event, on hand for the community to get to know them more and they were hungry to join us! We make these beautiful bowls, they are empty and we still want to fill them with coupons and these coupons are good for a year. You can keep filling your bowls and the cost of $ 40 per ticket helps fill other people’s bowls and they need it more than ever.
Ms. Oliphant knows firsthand the work each organization provides to the community, especially Welcoming Arms, which she visited on a recent drive-in Wednesday night for meals for community members in need.
There are all kinds of people who volunteer at Welcoming Arms: young people, people who are no longer in the workforce, people in the community who drop off baked goods because they know little kids in need will have sweets and baked goods. just like they used to have. The common thread is to try to give people a sense of community, love and support. With people heading to Welcoming Arms for a hot meal, I was able to witness the different teams in just one week preparing and packing the food and serving the food to those in need. It was a small act of kindness and effort to give people warmth, nourishment, and comfort. I know it makes a big difference.
While members of the Pine Tree Potters Guild may be happy to help the community through Empty Bowls, they are set to have additional creative satisfaction this year.
Now that indoor events can take place, although public health measures are in effect, the Guild will also be hosting a pottery show and sale in conjunction with the Empty Bowls event on the same menu.
It’s going to be rewarding for our members, says Ms. Oliphant. We create art and we create functional art and not being able to put it into the world, there are a lot of full shelves. They are delighted to be able to share their art with the community. Many of them are also owners of small Canadian businesses who have been affected by the inability to sell their products, namely pottery. There are more than 20 potters who are going to be in this space with our beautiful bowls room [adjacent].
The 12th Annual Pine Tree Potters Guild Empty Bowl Fundraiser will be held Nov. 18 (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.), 7 p.m. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and 8 p.m. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the Old Hotel city of Newmarkets. Three bowl selection dates are designated to allow for physical distancing and to otherwise manage the numbers within.
Anyone aged 12 and over entering the Old Town Hall will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and government identification.
Tickets cost $ 40 each and must be purchased in advance from the Auroras Meridian Credit Union, located at 297 Wellington Street East.
For more information, visit www.pinetreepotters.ca.
