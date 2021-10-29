Iowa’s First Indigenous Woman-Owned Business Merges Art, Fashion, Tradition and Healing

Artist and designer Alicia Velasquez maneuvered her new space on Kirkwood Avenue swiftly and intentionally, finalizing the final details for her store opening on Monday.

The Apache woman, clad in black with shoulder-length turquoise hair, is the owner of what will be Iowa City’s first Indigenous woman-owned business, The House of DOTIZHI, a boutique, studio and gallery that will house works of Indigenous Iowa. artists.

DOTIZHI (pronounced Dot-Cluh-Gee) is the Apache word for turquoise, a stone which for Velasquez represents three important aspects of femininity: strength, beauty and musth.

The name has received quite a bit of recoil, Velasquez said. People had warned her that it would be too hard to pronounce. At this, she wondered why names like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and other international brands were learned and accepted, but not a name that originated in the Americas.

So that’s where I said, no, if that means I have to DOTIZHI until I turn blue I’m going to do it, Velasquez said.

Although the original idea for the space was to be Velasquez’s personal studio for her handmade beads and metalwork, she quickly realized the need for a space that extends beyond the his.

After moving from Oklahoma to Iowa City in December, Velasquez noticed a lack of Southwestern art and fashion presence in Iowa City, and through word of mouth, found demand to be high. She knew she had the means to fill this gap with her own art and the art of other Indigenous artists, providing them with an inexpensive space to display their art.

RELATED: UI Artist Channels Life’s Adversities Into Jewelry

In general, says Velasquez, artists just want to create; they don’t want to have to worry about the business side of things. Velasquez said she was fortunate enough to understand the business side, as well as being an artist. She will only take 20 percent of the cut from artist sales in her store, a number unheard of in regular mailings.

I want to make it as easy for them as possible and I don’t want to make it difficult because, why? It’s not necessary, Velasquez said. I just need to sell two rings and I’ll make a rent, you know, and that’s fine with me. But these other artists, the reason they’re not there is because they can’t afford it. And they need to put food on the table, so I’m not going to take this from them.

The space is modern, but upon closer examination it reveals a thoughtful layout imbued with tradition, durability, and personality.

The marbled wood countertops were burnt by Velasquez and her husband, and the designs on the back table were created by her 21-year-old daughter. The vase between the drawings is a century-old wire basket of his tribe, donated by a white alien from Iowa, which is said to cost between $ 4,000 and $ 5,000.

He could have made money with it, but he said: No, I’ll give it to you, Velasquez said. So that’s a huge, huge, huge gift, a blessing, whatever you want to call it. So just having stories like those from other cultures coming in if I can redeem some of these artifacts and give them back to the tribe, I mean, that’s huge.

At the center of the room is the focal point of the space: Velasquez’s handmade jewelry. Merging unique designs with traditional techniques, each pair of earrings and necklaces has been sustainably crafted; each stone of the rings hunted locally, cut and polished by an independent lapidarist, and welded by Velasquez in the back room of DOTIZHI.

In the Apache tradition, beadwork is known for its healing and medicinal properties. Alicia Velasquez grew up watching her dad sit by his nightstand and work with beads to relieve his PTSD symptoms.

Now, at 42, Velasquez looks back on his early adulthood, remembering when the practice escaped him. In 2002, she was an overwhelmed young mother, two of her four children were diagnosed with autism, and she got lost. She left the workforce for 14 years to care for her children, then worked as a makeup artist for seven years before returning to her practice.

When I was going through my problems, my depression, I was trying to figure out what was going on because having two autistic kids was so hard, having kids in general, I went back to beading, and I saw that, d Okay, that was helping healing me, and putting my mind elsewhere, Velasquez said.

Throughout her journey, in the different places where she lived, Velasquez encountered elders from her tribe who wanted to continue cultivating the practice her father had started years ago. The time they have invested in its beading and metallurgy techniques has been given in the hope of keeping their long-standing traditions alive.

RELATED: Beadology Hosts 10th Annual Pearl Challenge

In the jewelry she is making now, Velasquez said she tries to add a level of modernity that will make people of all cultures feel comfortable wearing the pieces. She hopes to soon expand the business to also offer clothing and home decor items, which will essentially make it a full-fledged fashion house. In addition, she wishes to offer the community a circle of pearls.

What is it, culturally, we would go to our grandmother’s or aunt’s house, and we would sit around the kitchen table, chatting, talking loudly and working beads, laughing and having fun, Velasquez said. And so I want to bring this cultural experience back here and open it up not only to indigenous women or men but also to other cultures because if you look at it, every culture has some form of beadwork.

According to Velasquez, The House of DOTIZHI’s mission is not strictly to sell and make money, but to help her native community market themselves and make people understand that Indigenous women are more than hair feathers and naked bodies.

My goal is to teach women and express to women of all ages their strength, beauty and worth because you are beautiful regardless of your shape, size, skin color. You are strong, said Velasquez.

On Monday, the public is invited to celebrate the opening of Maison DOTIZHI with Velasquez and his family with traditional fried bread and gifts. More information can be found on DOTIZHI’s house website.