Amanda Holden Puts On A Mini Dress And Stockings For Halloween Fun

Amanda Holden goes all out for Halloween alongside Ashley Roberts as they dress in mini dresses and stockings see their sexy but spooky outfits

Amanda holden is no stranger to a minidress, but on Friday the star rocked an entirely different one as she appeared alongside the co-star Ashley roberts and they both dressed like the twins of The brilliant. SEE: Amanda Holden looks like Wonder Woman in tall boots – and woah The 1980 horror film starring Jack Nicholson features a spooky set of twins and Amanda and Ashley channeled them perfectly in their baby blue silk dresses with Peter Pan collars paired with white stockings. The dresses were accessorized with pink ribbons down the middle, while the stars wore black pumps and matching pink clips in their hair. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda scares her followers as she’s twin The brilliant Their makeup was macabre with white face paint making them look dead and very dark eyes for more goosebumps. In one shot, Jamie Theakston appeared behind them, playing the role of Jack, wielding his iconic ax and with a threatening look on his face. Fans thought their appearance was so scary Fans were very impressed with their efforts, heading to the comments section to share their shock, horror and admiration. One of them wrote: “I am very scared”, while another wrote: “You are both so scary but at the same time still beautiful.” Others wrote words like “shiny” and “wow”, proving that their Hallows Eve costumes were a huge hit. RELATED: Amanda Holden Flaunts Toned Abs in Sensational Red Bikini FOLLOWING: Holly Willoughby’s 10 Most Iconic Halloween Costumes Over the Years Amanda also shared a black and white video of herself running creepily towards the camera, with the word “hello” appearing on the screen – be warned, her Instagram stories are not for sensitive souls. Last year King tiger was the theme Every year, the Heart Radio team goes all out for Halloween. Last year the England has an incredible talent star decided to dress like none other than Netflix star Carole Baskin, and her social media followers could barely contain themselves. With Ashley this time dressed in a tiger jumpsuit and Jamie Theakston disguising himself as Joe Exotic himself. The fans went wild and it was absolutely awesome! Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

