Coterie Couture: Rave fashion embraces individualism through daring and eclectic styles

What someone wears says a lot about who they are as a person, and so do styles associated with various movements and cultures. As a cyclical art form, fashion – and the politics that go with it – almost always re-emerges from the past. Follow columnist Natalie Brown on ‘Coterie Couture’ as she chronologically explores the impact of different subcultures and their corresponding fashions each week.

A subculture steeped in fun and inclusiveness is all the rage these days.

From the 90s to today, the rave scene has dominated the festival space. Loaded with both psychedelic and rock elements, cultural journalist Nelson CJ said the original rave scene was defined by the variety of drugs going around, loud EDM music. and the lights are flashing in all directions. This space was meant to evoke an otherworldly feeling, providing participants with an out-of-body experience.

“(Going to a rave) isn’t like going to a club,” CJ said. “It’s a place where you’re supposed to literally go wild, have as much fun as possible, and really get away from whatever is going on.”

These fantastic sentiments were echoed by the original demographics of the rave scene – queer, black and other marginalized groups who were able to find refuge from the discriminatory political regulations prevalent in rave culture, he said. Due to this oppression, raves were often held illegally in empty warehouses and other open spaces, fostering an idea of ​​liberation and freedom from rules and conventions.

The individualism of the space is also reflected in the music of the rave culture, in particular through the strong links between EDM and raves. EDM encompasses many different genres – like house and dubstep – but can be broadly defined by its synth and percussion-focused beats, Thomas Hanslowe, former Musicology 8 teaching assistant, said: “History of Electronic Dance Music “. These electronic beats were the soundtrack to the ’90s rave scene, he said, where ravers and the music they listened to were questioned.

As far back as that initial scene was, rave culture and its associated imagery never really went away, Hanslowe said. Rather, it has evolved into a mega culture of dedicated EDM listeners and free spirits, transcending its original underground roots. In this transformation, however, the culture inevitably lost some of its original glow and excitement, he said.

“There’s this interesting evolution from raves – something actively illegal that you would have to do all of these elaborate things to avoid getting caught by the police – at Coachella and (other big festivals) that (have) been successful. to take that energy from these big raves and make it legal and profitable, ”said Hanslowe.

It’s in modern spaces like these renowned festivals that the fashion and cultural elements of rave begin to blend. On the fashion side, rave culture can be defined by its imaginative, free-spirited dress combinations that you probably wouldn’t wear anywhere other than at a rave, said Vinnie Rossiello, marketing manager for Rave Wonderland. Drawing inspiration from the fields of pop culture and lively entertainment and pairing bold patterns with solid neutral colors, the ravers’ clothing combinations are extraordinarily diverse, he said.

Although rave fashion has an eerie psychedelic quality, pieces inspired by its novelty have managed to make its way into the mainstream fashion industry, Rossiello said. Harnesses, which have their roots in the tour and rave communities, have become a popular item on the red carpet. These pieces are worn by celebrities ranging from Madonna, who can often be seen wearing a strappy and leather-clad harness, to Adam Rippon, who wore a costume inspired by the Jeremy Scott harness at the 2018 Oscars. Rossiello said the JNCO’s popularization of baggy-style jeans was also inspired by the ’90s rave scene, as well as creative and colorful hair braiding techniques seen on celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj.

Rave fashion pieces are typically a form of self-expression, communicating an individual’s liberation from societal conventions, Rossiello said. But more importantly, rave fashion is a way to protest these conventions at their roots, making the resurgence of such thematic elements particularly relevant given the current political climate. By wearing a variety of mismatched designs and colorful fashion pieces, ravers show their disregard for convention and follow the norm.

“Raves have always been a very subtle way of protesting or making a statement, and there’s no denying that the last decade, if not more, has been very controversial,” Rossiello said. “There have been a lot of different reasons why people felt the need to speak up or express themselves, and fashion just reminds people of that statement.”

The amplified desire to speak out is a product of the pandemic, but the shift to a post-COVID-19 world only has positive connotations for the future of rave culture. Rossiello said that due to the pandemic, society now possesses a desire to embrace every moment as it goes and live life to the fullest – a view that was not necessarily so prevalent before. There is also an overwhelming sense of nostalgia associated with the genre which, combined with the plight of the pandemic, makes people all the more excited to have rewarding life experiences, CJ said.

“(The pandemic) had people locked in their homes for months – a few years,” CJ said. “This kind of environment always inspires people to party, to gather in certain spaces and to explore different ways of expressing their joy. (Rave) culture really provides a (perfect) outlet (for this).