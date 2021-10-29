Vegan Fashion Week returns to Los Angeles Event Roster





Vegan tiger | Photo by Alexx Mayes

Thursday, October 28, 2021

With the growing popularity of vegan and cruelty-free products over the past few years and greater emphasis placed on these products over the past 18 months, Vegan Fashion Week produced its fall show in downtown Los Angeles. Following a COVID-19-induced disruption, which impacted most on-site fashion events around the world, Vegan Fashion Week held two days of catwalks and produced a market featuring items without cruelty. The event took place on October 89 in the penthouse of South Park Center on South Olive Street, offering breathtaking views of the city, which served as the perfect backdrop for fashions ranging from high-end styles to avant-garde designs. Friday was focused on industry and high fashion with international designers. I wanted to celebrate international women designers, explained Emmanuelle Rienda, founder of Vegan Fashion Week. Saturday was truly a snapshot of Los Angeles culture with local brands. I wanted to show what was happening on the fashion scene in Los Angeles with two different themes, colorful and very gothic. This focus on a global movement towards vegan fashion, while paying homage to the hometown of Vegan Fashion Week, saw We study from Buenos Aires and Vegan tiger from Korea, while Ventilate all the flames and Parker Day of the Pure Void represented Los Angeles. Additional brands that have contributed to Vegan Fashion Week have been A new workshop, Wear, Desserto, Dr Martens, Lunar method, Luxelab, Mistohn, Premium bases, Sylven New York, R99, Shoes 53045, Solios watches, Virago Sylthe, Veganwear and cruelty-free hair care brand Maria nila. It is important to be concerned with the real issues. The pandemic has raised questions, but people really aren’t looking at the real issue yet, which is how we are treating the planet, Rienda said. All the amazing designs of this new generation versus sustainable fashion, vegan fashion is truly a new lifestyle and a new movement of a new generation that is really looking forward to better resources for the planet. It’s a really deep movement.

