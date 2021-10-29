Narender Berwal and Rohit Mor enter round of 16 with easy win-Sports News, Firstpost





While Berwal stopped Mohamed Kendeh of Sierra Leone, Mor proved too good for Alen Rahimic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning 5-0.

Belgrade:Indian boxers Narender Berwal (+92 kg) and Rohit Mor (57 kg) stormed the pre-quarterfinals of the AIBA Men’s World Championships after outclassing and intimidating their opponents in the second round matches unbalanced Thursday. While Berwal stopped Mohamed Kendeh of Sierra Leone, Mor proved too good for Alen Rahimic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning 5-0. Berwal completely dominated his massive rival, who just couldn’t connect for most of the fight and struggled with his movement as well. The Indian, who was making his debut in the big event, was the sharper of the two and did well not to come in the line of heavy punches that Kendeh could have thrown had he been more agile. Kendeh’s slow footwork, inability to defend himself or launch a noticeable attack ultimately forced the referee to hand him a standing eight count a minute and a half after the third round. The fight was then stopped in favor of Berwal. He will face Tajikistan Rakhimov Khusravkhon, former champion of the Asian Games. Next in the ring for India was Mor and he was equally relentless against Rahimic, who struggled to hold his head up. The fight went the entire distance, but Mor literally made his rival run for cover for all three rounds. However, late last night another debutant Varinder Singh (60kg) was forced to forfeit Karen Tonakanyan of Armenia as he was unable to fight due to a high fever. “He is better now. We took him to the hospital and also had him tested for COVID-19[female[feminine and turned out negative. Bad luck, what can you do, “India High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI. India protests loss of Chahar but appeal dismissed India protested RSC’s loss to Lakshya Chahar (86kg) on ​​Wednesday night, but it was rejected by the tournament jury. Chahar lost to Korean Kim Hyeongkyu, former Asian Games silver medalist, after the bout had to be stopped in the second round following a cut to the forehead suffered by the Indian. The injury was caused by a header from Hyeongkyu in the first round. Chahar won the first round 4-1 and also dominated the second round, but the judges ruled in favor of the Korean after the fight was stopped. India appealed the verdict, saying the referee should have attributed the end of the fight to the Korean’s head butt instead of reopening the cut despite receiving medical treatment. “It’s a slight technicality but the jury did not agree with our assertion. Our appeal was unfortunately rejected,” Nieva told PTI. Nieva was seen expressing his displeasure with the decision after the fight, which also left Chahar stunned. The Gold Centerpiece winners will walk away with a cash prize of $ 100,000. The silver medalists will receive $ 50,000 and the two bronze medalists will receive $ 25,000 each. The total scholarship is $ 2.6 million. India is represented by its reigning national champions in all weight classes.

