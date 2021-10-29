Kyrsten Sinema and Mitt Romney Dress as “Ted Lasso” Characters on Capitol Hill





Senators Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, and Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, showed their playful side by getting into the spirit of Halloween. Romney disguised as the main character of the hit series Ted lasso, while Sinema took on the role of Lasso’s boss, Rebecca. Romney shared some of the light moments of him in Lasso Mode on Twitter Thursday, which included a few cameos from Sinema. On several tweets, Romney can be seen with the trademark Lasso mustache as well as an AFC Richmond sweater and coach whistle. For those unfamiliar with the hit Apple TV show, Jason Sudeikis plays Lasso, a big-hearted American from the Midwest who takes on the highly unusual job of coaching the AFC Richmond football team in the UK. . Romney captioned a tweet with “Cookies with the boss.” On the show, Lasso regularly bakes cookies, better known as cookies in the United States, to give to Rebecca, the owner of the soccer team. Sinema plays Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham. The senator didn’t have much to do with costume matters, however, as Rebecca usually wears elegant skirts. In another photo of the Utah Republican with the Arizona Democrat, Romney wrote the following caption, “She’s a tough cookie. Romney indicated that he was “[w]arming up for the Halloween weekend with the grandchildren. He also quoted Lasso, saying, “Your body is like a day’s rice. If it is not warmed up properly, something very serious could happen. “ This message was attached to a gif of Romney grabbing a soccer ball in the hallway of the Capitol. In another tweet, Romney touches a sign with “Believe” written on it, something Lasso also does for inspiration. Maybe Romney’s costume has more history than just being a fan of the show. During his ten-year stint on Saturday Night Live, Sudeikis played Romney in the skits. In the video below, Sudeikis is seen as Romney after losing the 2012 presidential election to then-President Barack Obama. Other members of Congress also had fun on Halloween. On Wednesday, Senator Tom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, hosted his annual dog-themed parade. During the event, costumed dogs posed for photos at the Hart Senate office building. Tillis first hosted the parade in 2017, but canceled the celebration in 2020 due to COVID-19. Sinema has been in the news in recent weeks primarily for his involvement in negotiating a spending plan with Democrats in Congress. Along with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, Sinema is seen as a centrist Democrat – some say conservative – who has opposed some initiatives that more progressive members of his party favor the plan. On Thursday, however, Sinema put the heavy debate aside long enough to at least retweet one of Romney’s Halloween posts about them together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/kyrsten-sinema-mitt-romney-dress-ted-lasso-characters-capitol-hill-1643587 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos