Men have breast cancer too! – Manila Bulletin





By Dr Aldine Basa, Consultant Director of Breast Surgery, The Medical City Breast Center October is one of all pink to raise breast cancer awareness, to show support for breast cancer survivors and generally to celebrate the strength of women through the pink power. These symbols are usually associated with women and therefore breast cancer is usually not associated with men. But men also have breast cancer. Even though only one percent of men suffer from it, they face the same challenges as women once diagnosed. The difference lies in what prompts them to consult a doctor and therefore in the early diagnosis. Aging is the main risk factor for developing breast cancer in both men and women. Having a family history of breast cancer is also a risk factor for both men and women. Men who have taken estrogen-containing drugs (for example, hormone therapy for prostate cancer), have cirrhosis of the liver, are obese, have Klinefelters syndrome (a genetic syndrome that produces more female hormones than hormones in boys) and have had surgery on the testicles or testicular disease are at higher risk of developing breast cancer. Women are generally advised to have an annual mammogram and ultrasound from the age of 40, as your best protection is early detection. Because men don’t have breasts like women, they don’t normally receive the same advice. Men should examine their breasts once a month and should be able to feel a lump if a lump develops, as their breast tissue is usually flat. When a lump is felt, he must see a breast surgeon and do an ultrasound. But in reality, when a man develops a lump in his chest, it usually gets bigger because it is ignored out of shame and embarrassment. It is only in case of pain that they consult a doctor. At this point, it is often no longer an early stage detection. Treatment for male breast cancer is the same as for women. However, most often it is not possible to keep the breast in men because there is usually not enough breast tissue to hold the breast and the tumor is already large enough. Doing a mastectomy on a man is surgically identical to a woman and the impact on their life is just as important. Men share the same feelings of embarrassment and insecurity when they lose a breast, often made worse by the added shame of having a woman’s illness. Male survivors are also not celebrated in the same way as women are, often because they don’t admit to being celebrated in the first place. The effects of chemotherapy and hormone therapy affect men and women in different ways. Most women experience symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes, mood swings, and for some, joint pain. Many men suffer from erectile dysfunction. These side effects can be treated and both men and women can lead fulfilling lives as survivors. We need to change the way people view breast cancer and breast cancer survivors that men can also have and survive breast cancer should be celebrated as well. In doing so, we will help men seek medical advice earlier to help with possible early detection, thus increasing the chances of the medication being successful.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE TO JOIN



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/10/29/men-get-breast-cancer-too/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos