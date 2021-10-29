H&M launches sustainable fashion line with vegan leather and down made from wildflowers





Reading time: 2 minutes The multinational clothing company H&M is about to launch a sustainable and animal-friendly fashion collection. Called Co-Exist Story, the new line is the third part of the H & Ms Innovation Stories initiative. The campaign was launched earlier this year with the aim of showcasing developments in sustainable fashion. History of coexistence The new collection which includes clothing for women, men and children has gained approval from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which is said to be the largest animal rights organization in the world. The collection includes faux fur, vegetable leather and down without animals, called FLWRDWN. The alternative to animal down is made from wild flowers. Notable pieces in the new collection include an oversized cream faux fur coat in recycled polyester and a one-shoulder knit dress in regenerated nylon. An oversized anorak in recycled nylon with a graffiti print is also available, as well as quilted shoes from FLWRDWN. For children, recycled nylon anoraks are available, as well as FLWRDWN down jackets. Children’s t-shirts featuring slogans that declare allegiance to the animal kingdom, according to a press release, and also show their support for PETA’s work are also available. H&M is also showcasing its very first Vegan Society Certified Makeup, which includes two lipsticks and an eyeliner pack. Avant-garde fashion Malin Dubois, senior designer at H&M, said the company created the collection for modern city dwellers, those who enjoy the social hubs of city life but also want to spend weekends with their waterproof rubber boots submerged in nature. Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M, added: The Co-Exist Story collection embodies our ongoing commitment at H&M to explore innovative alternatives to animal-derived fabrics while providing our customers with cutting-edge fashion. Johansson noted that the company is proud to support the valuable work that PETA does every day. The Co-Exist Story campaign was photographed at Hillside Animal Sanctuary, run by vegans, in Norfolk. The new collection will be available worldwide in selected stores from November 4, 2021. Vegan and plant related news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://plantbasednews.org/lifestyle/fashion/sustainable-fashion-leather-down-wildflowers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos