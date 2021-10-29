Sadie Frost Comes to Life on Mary Quant’s Story – WWD

LONDON – The story of British designer Mary Quant – and all the ways she revolutionized fashion and women’s lives – is told in “Quant,” a Sadie Frost documentary which debuts this week.

For what became her directorial debut, Frost wanted to tell a story that she understood and connected with – and she found a lot of things to connect with about Mary Quant, from her flirtatious style to her resilience, her powerful contribution to the women’s rights movement of the 60s and 70s, and all the ways she made Britishness cool around the world.

“It’s such a colorful story that I didn’t feel like I was making a factual, straightforward documentary. It was about bringing out the femininity, the flirtatiousness, the humor and really taking a stand on women’s rights and how the role of women has changed, ”said Frost, who presented the documentary in the part of the London Film Festival. “What Mary created over her decades-long career was so vast and should never be forgotten. For me, it was a real admiration for another woman and to understand that it had not always been easy for her.

In this regard, Frost wanted to strike a balance between showcasing Quant’s forward-thinking vision and a long list of accomplishments – women could run for the bus for the first time when she gave them the miniskirt – but at the same time. shine the spotlight on some of the most difficult times in her life: striving to stay relevant when the sexy ’60s look she helped define was replaced by the bohemian’ 70s aesthetic; pushing his licensing business a little too far, and finally deciding to step back and sell his eponymous label to his Japanese partners.

“I wanted people to feel emotional and see that you can’t just give someone a love letter when you’re doing a documentary, and just say, ‘She’s nice, she’s good, she is. . “At the same time, you also don’t want it to be sensational and hanging out nasty stuff – that’s the lazy way to do it,” Frost thought. “It was about trying to tell a human story. “

She focuses as much on Quant’s love affair with her husband Alexander Plunket-Greene as on her unique fashion sense and belief that “women don’t want to look like a Duchess from two years ago” .

Her fashion has always been linked to her understanding of women’s needs: she designed block heel boots so women could move around freely; she replaced the stockings with bright, upbeat tights; she shortened the length of her skirts when the birth control pill became available and women felt more sexually liberated, and she simplified makeup routines by putting all the essentials in one palette. And she’s done it all in a male-dominated world, getting her way by being calmly pushy and always keeping her cool.

“She really connected with what the women were going through, their frustrations, the assumptions of the men. Women today can understand when you hear her talk about her experiences in the 60s and 70s. She is so powerful and connected that she could be a female voice now. We definitely need women in fashion and media who speak out like her, ”said Frost, adding that the feminist narrative that runs through the film might also appeal to 19-year-old students and the designer’s 90-year-old peers. .

When creating the documentary, Frost began by “reading every book and watching every video clip” about Mary Quant, who is now 90 years old and lives in the British countryside.

She spoke to him through her son via various messages and obtained his blessing before releasing the documentary. Her son, Orlando Plunket-Greene, also stars in the film alongside UK industry heavyweights like Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Moss and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who highlights how far ahead of Quant was. its time to launch color models and shape a new standard of beauty.

The film also takes a look at the worldwide recognition of Quant that has followed in recent years – when mini-lengths became more acceptable and older men no longer shouted “shame” outside the designer’s famous boutique in King’s Road, Bazaar. . But increased demand has perhaps resulted in too many licensing deals and an inevitable loss of creative control.

So Frost decided to bring the story back to the present day and end with a warning to the fashion industry about the dangers of overproduction and excessive dispersion, with designer Mark Fast, Enninful and Vivienne Westwood speaking. of the need to slow down and buy. less stuff.

“It’s a pretty scary situation, so we all have to think about sustainability,” Frost added.