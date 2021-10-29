Fashion
Sadie Frost Comes to Life on Mary Quant’s Story – WWD
LONDON – The story of British designer Mary Quant – and all the ways she revolutionized fashion and women’s lives – is told in “Quant,” a Sadie Frost documentary which debuts this week.
For what became her directorial debut, Frost wanted to tell a story that she understood and connected with – and she found a lot of things to connect with about Mary Quant, from her flirtatious style to her resilience, her powerful contribution to the women’s rights movement of the 60s and 70s, and all the ways she made Britishness cool around the world.
“It’s such a colorful story that I didn’t feel like I was making a factual, straightforward documentary. It was about bringing out the femininity, the flirtatiousness, the humor and really taking a stand on women’s rights and how the role of women has changed, ”said Frost, who presented the documentary in the part of the London Film Festival. “What Mary created over her decades-long career was so vast and should never be forgotten. For me, it was a real admiration for another woman and to understand that it had not always been easy for her.
In this regard, Frost wanted to strike a balance between showcasing Quant’s forward-thinking vision and a long list of accomplishments – women could run for the bus for the first time when she gave them the miniskirt – but at the same time. shine the spotlight on some of the most difficult times in her life: striving to stay relevant when the sexy ’60s look she helped define was replaced by the bohemian’ 70s aesthetic; pushing his licensing business a little too far, and finally deciding to step back and sell his eponymous label to his Japanese partners.
“I wanted people to feel emotional and see that you can’t just give someone a love letter when you’re doing a documentary, and just say, ‘She’s nice, she’s good, she is. . “At the same time, you also don’t want it to be sensational and hanging out nasty stuff – that’s the lazy way to do it,” Frost thought. “It was about trying to tell a human story. “
She focuses as much on Quant’s love affair with her husband Alexander Plunket-Greene as on her unique fashion sense and belief that “women don’t want to look like a Duchess from two years ago” .
Her fashion has always been linked to her understanding of women’s needs: she designed block heel boots so women could move around freely; she replaced the stockings with bright, upbeat tights; she shortened the length of her skirts when the birth control pill became available and women felt more sexually liberated, and she simplified makeup routines by putting all the essentials in one palette. And she’s done it all in a male-dominated world, getting her way by being calmly pushy and always keeping her cool.
“She really connected with what the women were going through, their frustrations, the assumptions of the men. Women today can understand when you hear her talk about her experiences in the 60s and 70s. She is so powerful and connected that she could be a female voice now. We definitely need women in fashion and media who speak out like her, ”said Frost, adding that the feminist narrative that runs through the film might also appeal to 19-year-old students and the designer’s 90-year-old peers. .
When creating the documentary, Frost began by “reading every book and watching every video clip” about Mary Quant, who is now 90 years old and lives in the British countryside.
She spoke to him through her son via various messages and obtained his blessing before releasing the documentary. Her son, Orlando Plunket-Greene, also stars in the film alongside UK industry heavyweights like Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Moss and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who highlights how far ahead of Quant was. its time to launch color models and shape a new standard of beauty.
The film also takes a look at the worldwide recognition of Quant that has followed in recent years – when mini-lengths became more acceptable and older men no longer shouted “shame” outside the designer’s famous boutique in King’s Road, Bazaar. . But increased demand has perhaps resulted in too many licensing deals and an inevitable loss of creative control.
So Frost decided to bring the story back to the present day and end with a warning to the fashion industry about the dangers of overproduction and excessive dispersion, with designer Mark Fast, Enninful and Vivienne Westwood speaking. of the need to slow down and buy. less stuff.
“It’s a pretty scary situation, so we all have to think about sustainability,” Frost added.
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/eye/people/sadie-frost-mary-quant-movie-1234985960/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]