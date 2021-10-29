Valentino enters the vintage fashion market





The last few years have seen a dramatic increase in the popularity of vintage shopping. As we have all become more aware of our collective pension for overconsumption, the focus has been on buying second-hand clothes and extending the lifespan of less-used clothes to avoid them a little longer. . So along with this environmentalist perspective on fashion came a new and specific appreciation for the clothes and styles of the past. Today, longtime Italian house Valentino is making its first foray into the vintage fashion game with its Valentino Vintage program and reconnecting with its past in a new and environmentally friendly way. The brand has indicated that its project will take place in two phases. The first phase will start on October 27e, in which case a page of the Valentino.com website will be activated, providing all the information necessary to give a second life to vintage Valentino clothing. On the site, participants can access the contact page of the respective Vintage stores participating in this initiative and, from there, request an evaluation of their Valentino clothing. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Then the customer can present their garment directly to the Vintage Store of their choice or, for a digital expertise, send a photo of the torn item. If the garment is rated positively, the store will send an email to the customer inviting them to schedule an appointment offering a price range for the garment. Then the participant will go to his appointment, where the final evaluation will be made and, if the customer accepts the evaluation, in exchange for the delivery of the garment, he will receive a credit of the amount determined by the Vintage Store. The credit will take the form of a voucher that the customer can spend in the Valentino boutique associated with the selected Vintage Store. Following this process, phase two of the Valentino Vintage program will begin on a particular day to be determined in January 2022. At this point, specific Vintage stores will begin to sell their acquired selections of Valentino vintage clothing. So, with this new program, the Milanese brand will celebrate its rich history in a way that honors the future. By encouraging customers to engage with the garments of the past, it demonstrates its commitment to improving its environmental impact in a new and thoughtful way. Click on here participate in the Valentino Vintage program.

