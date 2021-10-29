Jupiter hair care targets male shoppers in new Bergdorf Goodman boutique

Scalp care brand Buzzy Jupiter is breaking out of the DTC world and entering luxury retail.

On Monday, Jupiter entered Bergdorf Goodman through the retailer’s new men’s self-care store, which opened in early October. Jupiter launched in June 2020 with six products, including shampoo and conditioner, hair mask, hair serum, and scalp brush. Prices range from $ 15 to $ 29. Its branding proposition focuses on improved ingredient formulations that soothe the scalp and hair and provide a more complete regimen than traditional 2-in-1 shampoos and conditioners. The Men’s Self-Care Shop is located on the ground floor of Bergdorf Goodman’s New York City location and covers categories such as sleep, hair care, nutrition, and post-workout products, among others. Jupiter made around $ 2 million in its first 12 months of operation, said Robbie Salter, co-founder and co-CEO of Jupiter.

“With the Men’s Self-Care Shop, the beauty team at Bergdorf Goodman and I wanted to create a useful and intuitive shopping experience by organizing products by category to best meet the individual needs and interests of each customer. Said Bruce Pask, director of menswear at Bergdorf. Goodman and Neiman Marcus. “We have noticed an increase in introductions of life enhancing products designed specifically for men, so we thought this was the perfect time to present an offer of our favorites to our discerning customer. “

Scalp and dandruff care is the most active sub-category when it comes to hair care innovation. Briogeo, JVN Hair, Prose and Oribe are just a few brands with products focused on scalp and dandruff. With the help of these brands and products, the global hair care market is expected to grow at a growth rate of over 3% to reach $ 211 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Search.

The Men’s Self-Care Shop experience is also available online at the Bergdorf Goodman e-commerce site. It features the “Bruce’s Guide” with editorial articles on men’s grooming tips. Other brands in the men’s self-care store include 111 Skin, Augustinus Badar, Acqua di Parma, and Theragun.

Oddly enough, the Jupiter client demo is between 75% and 80% female; however, most dandruff and scalp care brands like Head & Shoulders or Selsun Blue men’s market. Jupiter presents himself as non-sexist. Salter added that Jupiter is trying to take a “calculated” approach to retail expansion, which focuses on finding retail partners who align with the same values ​​as the brand. In this case, these values ​​consist of having a keen sense of purpose and product innovation, tempered by the element of aspiration.

“We still believe that our brand is a gender neutral brand. There is always an unmet need on the men’s side, as there is on the women’s side. But also, when Bergdorf calls, you pick up the phone, ”said Ross Goodhart, co-founder and co-CEO of Jupiter.

The calculated approach also extends to brand creation. Goodhart said that a year before Jupiter launched, Goodhart and Salter created a fake brand called Headway to test and collect data on what potential customers are looking for in hair care. By directing people to a website through paid ads, Goodhart and Salter tracked which products customers clicked on and collected email addresses (although no visitor can checkout and pay for the products) . Jupiter currently has around 50,000 customers, Goodhart added.

“What we learned early on and focused our business on is that men and women have dandruff equally, but existing products only target men. There is an unhappy and underserved demographic who [want] high quality products, ”he said.