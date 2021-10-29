Bipasha Basu Waltz Into Halloween 2021 in a Sequin Mini Dress, Disco Headband | Fashion trends





Bipasha Basu’s latest viral photos aren’t a trap, only a treat as the diva brings back retro fashion this Halloween with her stunning look in a blue and silver sequin mini dress with a bling disco headband and we’re already vibrating at the rhythm

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

While Squid Games costumes are already a snapshot ahead of Halloween 2021, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu waltzes into Allhallows Eve with her own sultry twist in a sequined mini dress and disco headband. Her latest viral photos aren’t a trap, only a treat as the diva brings retro fashion back this Halloween with her stunning look in a blue and silver sequin mini dress with a bling disco headband and we’re already vibrating to the beat. Drawing on her social media, Bipasha shared a series of photos from a party in Mumbai she attended with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover, after returning from their tropical getaway in the Maldives. Photos from actor Vivan Bhathena’s birthday party feature Bipasha dolled up for a Halloween theme. Her blue and silver sequined mini dress was two-tiered at the bottom and on the sleeves that ended in three quarters. Featuring a V-neckline, the mini dress ended just above her knees and Bipasha accessorized it with a stack of rings, a chunky bangle, a pair of trendy earrings, a sparkly headband and a royal blue handbag. + Leaving her curly tresses open over her shoulders in a mid-part hairstyle, Bipasha amplified the glam quotient with a touch of pink lip gloss, rosy and highlighted cheeks, streaks of black eyeliner, lashes loaded with mascara. and filled eyebrows. Striking playful candid for the camera, Bipasha simply captioned the images, Disco (sic) and punctuated them with a dancer emoji. + The set is attributed to a luxury couture, Rocky Star, which boasts high fashion, bridal, luxury clothing and accessories for women and men where Baroque and Gothic traces influence the brand with design sensibility. both luxurious in aesthetics and in simplistic style. Creating a Neo-Victorian era, Rocky Star claims to bring old world charms to life with new age magic in dramatic silhouettes, decorative prints and intricate embroidery. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter Close story

