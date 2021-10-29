

Hockaday students will no longer have to wear white gowns at graduation. From next year, seniors will be able to opt for a white graduation gown and mortar, reports our sister postPeople diaries. The graduating class will continue to vote for a single white dress that many students will choose to wear during the ceremony. So ends a 101-year-old dress code at the elite private girls’ school, where the promotion’s white dresses and flowery hats have long conjured up some sort of Southern Belle Outfit. The dress code review comes several years after an online petition asked Hockaday to allow graduate students to wear pants, calling for an alternative option that will be more suitable for gender non-conforming students. The school has many openly LGBTQIA + students, a gender and sexuality awareness club, and a pro acceptance stance, but has strict rules regarding the conduct of graduation, the petition reads, which circulated in 2015. OfPeople diaries: Hockaday said the decision came after a task force formed to review graduation clothing investigated the issue, given the history of the school, the practices of other peer schools and d ‘other sources, including research on adolescent body image, self-confidence, mental health, and emotional well-being. The group also consulted with the senior class and their parents, as well as teachers, alumni and the board. This research found that other girls’ schools now allow a greater variety of graduation outfits, including choices of dresses, pants or suits, or caps and dresses. As a leader in girls’ education, Hockaday remains committed to our mission: Believing in the unlimited potential of girls, Hockaday develops resilient and confident women who are educated and inspired to lead lives of meaning and impact, states school principal Karen Warren Coleman. This change will allow us to live this mission more fully and to maintain a culture of genuine inclusion and belonging for all girls.

