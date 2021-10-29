Fashion
Beijing crackdown on ‘sissy’ men could lead to increase in gender-based violence, experts warn
Over the past few weeks, a number of China’s most popular male idols have undergone ostentatious image transformations to adopt a more masculine look.
Key points:
- Expectations about how men should dress in China have changed dramatically over the past decade
- Country leaders want them to return to a more masculine ideal
- Experts say push has as much to do with power as it does with traditional values
Some swap black turtlenecks for leather jackets, others have a bit harsher hairstyles, and the use of foundation and lipstick is much less obvious.
All of this came about as a result of the Chinese government’s order to ban so-called “sissies” from television screens and the Internet.
Not everyone is equally willing to follow Beijing’s fashion advice, however, and experts warn that the edict could have detrimental consequences that go beyond the superficial appearance.
“Small fresh meat”
Men’s fashion has changed drastically in China since the Mao era when the olive green military uniform was the order of the day.
At the time, any kind of glamorous makeup or flashy jewelry would have been called “bourgeoisie”, regardless of what gender a person identified with.
Since the mid-2000s, South Korean dramas and K-pop that tend to feature more feminine or androgynous-looking men have become an increasingly dominant influence on Chinese pop culture.
The ensuing locally produced Korean-style idol, called in China “little fresh meat,” pushed the boundaries of what men were meant to look like.
On Chinese tech giant Tencent’s hugely popular talent show Produce Camp, attendees competed to be selected for a group of 11, dressed in unisex clothing, makeup and showcasing a softer version of masculinity.
The slogan of the show, the format of which was imported from South Korea, was “redefining the masculine aesthetic”.
Other successful productions, such as The Coming One, also by Tencent, and Youth With You by iQiyi, followed.
China is now the world’s largest skin care and men’s cosmetics market.
Global industrial research firm IBIS World reported this month that demand continues to rise, with millennials being the “key consumer group.”
As cosmetic brands increasingly hire male celebrities to endorse their products, business research firm Mintel predicts the industry will grow by 50% to RMB18.5 billion (around $ 3.9 billion) by 2025.
What is the repression of “sissies”?
Wang Shuaishuai, senior lecturer in new media and digital culture at the University of Amsterdam, said the trend has opened up a new space for young Chinese men to explore different ways of expressing themselves.
Dr Wang said it was important to note that most of the widely acclaimed drama series and talent shows were produced by non-state tech and media companies.
He said the problem for the Chinese authorities was that their success came at the expense of the state media, and thus eroded the influence of the government.
Much like the crackdown on tutoring and tech companies, the attack on sissy fashion was a way to lessen a potential threat to state authority, he said.
“Distorted aesthetics”
Last month, the National Radio and Television Administration of China called on television and video streaming sites to “resolutely put an end to ‘sissy’ and other distorted aesthetics.”
Media organizations were urged to “strictly capture the selection of actors and guests, style of performance, costumes and makeup” and to establish “the correct aesthetic”.
According to an editorial in the state-run Guangming Daily newspaper, the patriotic heroes and “wolf warriors” on Chinese television screens were ideal examples of evil aesthetics.
“This is what young Chinese people should look like,” the editorial said.
While Chinese TV screens aren’t suddenly dominated by types Vin Diesel and Jason Statham, the edict hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Among those who received the memo was the hugely popular singer Cai “Kun” Xukun, who has 36 million subscribers on the Weibo social media platform and has been described as “too good to be true. “.
Kun recently started posting selfies with a new, more grainy look. Gone are the black turtlenecks, earrings, peroxide blonde headdress, and salon makeup, and he even grew facial hair.
“Culture in big cities is more inclusive now”
Beijing resident Meng Chang spends a lot of time every day choosing the right outfit. He likes quality shirts, pretty accessories and sometimes wearing a little concealer to hide imperfections and dark circles.
A self-proclaimed feminist, he is a journalist and has a podcast show called The Weirdos which deals with gender and culture and has over 500,000 subscribers.
In the mid to late 1990s, Australians might have called him “metrosexual”, or nowadays maybe “hipster”.
Meng said young Chinese like him are more accepting of various gender expressions and that he has no intention of changing the way he dresses or behaves.
“Culture in big cities is more inclusive now,” he told the ABC.
“Being style conscious and grooming is no longer a ‘sissy’ thing or limited by the traditional gender stereotype.
“When you walk down the street in your outfit, it’s an expression of who you are.
“It’s natural to want to show people, ‘I have my own ideas. I have my own aesthetic.'”
Not everyone thinks the government’s push is big, or even necessarily bad.
He Meiying, a 25-year-old Beijing resident and fan of idol Luo Yizhou, said she was in favor of the move.
“I personally support the regulation of ‘sissy men’ cultivation,” Ms. He told ABC.
Ms. He said that she spent around 10-15% of her income supporting Luo in competitions or buying products that he endorses.
Even though he is the face of several cosmetic brands, Ms. He said that she did not consider him a “wimp” and therefore did not think the crackdown would affect her much.
However, her styling team could still change her image because “there is no clear definition of what ‘sissy’ behavior is,” she said.
Potential for increased discrimination
Dr Wang said he was surprised when he saw a gender insult introduced into government policy.
“What concerns me is that young people would think it is okay to use this insult against women to attack others,” he said.
“Because if the government tolerates this kind of behavior and language, who else can say it’s wrong to use it in schools and workplaces?”
“I expect gender-based violence, harassment and bullying to be very likely to increase.”
Nonetheless, Meng said he believed China’s progress towards a more open approach to gender identity would be difficult to reverse.
“I think the ‘sissy man’ criticism may not disappear in the general political environment and in public discourse, it could get worse, but progress in attitudes will continue at the same time,” a- he declared.
“I am one of those who are building a more tolerant social culture, and I no longer see myself being influenced by this dominant social culture.”
