



October and November are our biggest months for tie sales units, as customers gear up for the race day schedule and all of their summer events such as weddings and Christmas receptions, said Justin Ng, responsible for men’s fashion at Myers. While Ng has pushed ties from entry-level brands Blaq and Kenjii to $ 29.95, Nguyen at Masons caters to a crowd in search of sartorial splendor. We have clients who still wear ties religiously, and we love it about them, said Nguyen. They are generally our corporate clients and lovers of men’s clothing. I have found that artisan and luxury tailoring brands have always been able to adapt to change – there will always be a time for a more distinguished look when you only have one or two, or an extensive collection. , a well-made tie will certainly add to this opulence. Tie Shredders: Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk helped move the corporate wardrobe beyond mandatory men’s ties. Credit:PA Spend wisely, however, as stylist Dale Mckie who perfects singer Guy Sebastians looks at the forefront of fashion. The voice, predicts that ties will continue to retreat from the catwalks as gender neutral looks gain popularity. The presentation of Tom Ford’s most recent menswear collection did not include a single tie.

Ties are not something I encourage my clients to wear. For me, being a little undone is a lot sexier and more chic than being dressed like this, Mckie said. I feel that the client is more comfortable and more himself when not wearing it. I certainly don’t feel like myself when wearing one. It’s always a sigh of relief to take it off at the end of the day. Loading McKie follows the same relaxed path as Hollywood stylists. At the Emmys in September Bridgertons Reg-Jean Page, Schitts Creeks Dan Levy and Hamilton Star Leslie Odom Jr. has all made the best dressed lists without a tie. For those closer to home and keeping the tradition alive at Melbourne Cup races and lunches, style leader Nguyen is reluctant to impose a recommended knot on customers. If you must wear a tie, take a zen approach and let the knot choose you. Knots say a lot about a person’s style. But I would say try a four-in-hand. It is the only one that I prefer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/fashion/ties-are-coming-last-in-the-fashion-race-20211029-p594dz.html

