England’s Sarah Taylor becomes first female professional male cricket coach

Abu Dhabi: Former England wicket-keeper batsman Sarah Taylor became the first female male professional cricket coach after being appointed assistant coach of the Abu Dhabi squad for the Abu Dhabi T10 league from 19 November.

Widely regarded as one of the best wicket goalkeepers of all time, Taylor became the first female specialist coach in a male county with Sussex in the UK.

She is now building on that by once again taking a new path with the Abu Dhabi squad, and Taylor hopes her involvement in the T10 league will inspire women around the world.

By stepping into this franchise world, you get players and coaches from all over the world where that isn’t necessarily the norm, ”Taylor said.

“But I would like to think that a young girl or a woman watching can see me on the coaching staff and realize that this is an opportunity and she can push it and say if she can do it. , why not me ?”

After making her debut in 2006, Taylor, 32, contested 10 tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is before announcing her international retirement in 2019. She returned to professional cricket this summer to feature in The Hundred and the Twenty20 Cup. female 2021. in the United Kingdom.

She hopes other women will follow her path and imitate her.

“I hope it gets a little more normal and maybe I will be the first but I won’t be the last. Training is my passion and it’s kind of the men’s path, which is really exciting. . “

“I’ve never had a problem in men’s environments and I love the challenge. You always want to prove that you’re good enough, but the same goes for any coach entering a new environment.”

Taylor, who has won two ICC Women’s World Cups, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and has represented England 226 times in a distinguished playing career, will assist with the head coach Paul Farbrace.

The Abu Dhabi squad have secured the services of former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener, currently head coach of the Afghanistan squad competing in the T20 World Cup.

In addition to continuing to work with Sussex, Taylor is also a coach at Bede’s School in the same county.

Although she remains open to more gaming opportunities, Taylor turned down a gig this winter in order to work with the Abu Dhabi team and she looks forward to picking the brains of Farbrace and Klusener.

“It came out of the blue and it was an amazing surprise. I counted the days until I could get to Abu Dhabi and go there.”

“I can’t wait. As soon as I found out who the staff were it made it even more exciting and it was a light bulb moment that I would be stupid to miss the opportunity. learn, they “I probably have so much to tell myself and I’m really going to be a sponge. I should be. “

“I’m going to sit there with a notebook and write as much as I can. They know that too and will teach me so much because I’m at the start of my coaching career,” she added.

The Abu Dhabi squad also announced the signing of England international Liam Lawrence as iconic player, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle was retained.

Abu Dhabi Squad Team: Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farazuddin, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Marchant de Lange, Liam Livingstone, Obed McCoy, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling.