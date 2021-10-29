Fashion
England’s Sarah Taylor becomes first female professional male cricket coach
Abu Dhabi: Former England wicket-keeper batsman Sarah Taylor became the first female male professional cricket coach after being appointed assistant coach of the Abu Dhabi squad for the Abu Dhabi T10 league from 19 November.
Widely regarded as one of the best wicket goalkeepers of all time, Taylor became the first female specialist coach in a male county with Sussex in the UK.
She is now building on that by once again taking a new path with the Abu Dhabi squad, and Taylor hopes her involvement in the T10 league will inspire women around the world.
By stepping into this franchise world, you get players and coaches from all over the world where that isn’t necessarily the norm, ”Taylor said.
“But I would like to think that a young girl or a woman watching can see me on the coaching staff and realize that this is an opportunity and she can push it and say if she can do it. , why not me ?”
After making her debut in 2006, Taylor, 32, contested 10 tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is before announcing her international retirement in 2019. She returned to professional cricket this summer to feature in The Hundred and the Twenty20 Cup. female 2021. in the United Kingdom.
She hopes other women will follow her path and imitate her.
“I hope it gets a little more normal and maybe I will be the first but I won’t be the last. Training is my passion and it’s kind of the men’s path, which is really exciting. . “
“I’ve never had a problem in men’s environments and I love the challenge. You always want to prove that you’re good enough, but the same goes for any coach entering a new environment.”
Taylor, who has won two ICC Women’s World Cups, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and has represented England 226 times in a distinguished playing career, will assist with the head coach Paul Farbrace.
The Abu Dhabi squad have secured the services of former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener, currently head coach of the Afghanistan squad competing in the T20 World Cup.
In addition to continuing to work with Sussex, Taylor is also a coach at Bede’s School in the same county.
Although she remains open to more gaming opportunities, Taylor turned down a gig this winter in order to work with the Abu Dhabi team and she looks forward to picking the brains of Farbrace and Klusener.
“It came out of the blue and it was an amazing surprise. I counted the days until I could get to Abu Dhabi and go there.”
“I can’t wait. As soon as I found out who the staff were it made it even more exciting and it was a light bulb moment that I would be stupid to miss the opportunity. learn, they “I probably have so much to tell myself and I’m really going to be a sponge. I should be. “
“I’m going to sit there with a notebook and write as much as I can. They know that too and will teach me so much because I’m at the start of my coaching career,” she added.
The Abu Dhabi squad also announced the signing of England international Liam Lawrence as iconic player, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle was retained.
Abu Dhabi Squad Team: Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farazuddin, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Marchant de Lange, Liam Livingstone, Obed McCoy, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/sports-news/englands-sarah-taylor-becomes-first-woman-coach-in-mens-professional-franchise-cricket-10096571.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]