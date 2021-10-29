Netflix And Chill: Dress Up Ideas For Halloween | The Guardian Nigeria News





Through The life of the guardian October 29, 2021 | 6:51 p.m. It’s a scary season, how do you spend your nights during Halloween? Do you like playing pranks, terrifying Halloween pranks? If so, surely you need some Halloween costume ideas, and Netflix is ​​an easy place to get a river of ideas. Netflix has a plethora of horror movies that can inspire your costume, from… It’s a scary season, how do you spend your nights during Halloween? Do you like playing pranks, terrifying Halloween pranks? If so, surely you need some Halloween costume ideas, and Netflix is ​​an easy place to get a river of ideas. Netflix has a plethora of horror movies that can inspire your costume, from ravenous zombies in Korea to menacing chestnut figures in Denmark to post-apocalyptic cannibals in Norway to cursed priests in Mexico. Watch these movies on Netflix and scream! Night teeth: A student moonlighting as a driver picks up two mysterious women for a party night in Los Angeles. But when he discovers their murderous intentions and their dangerous and dark underworld, he must fight to stay alive. Eccentric student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a driver overnight to earn extra money. Her task: to drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a frenzied night out. He is captive to the charm of his clients, and he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spirals out of control, Benny is plunged into the midst of a secret war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Ral Castillo) who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. As the sun approaches, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he is to stay alive and save the City of Angels. The trip: Eager to end their marriage by killing each other, a husband and wife head to an isolated cabin but soon find themselves facing an even greater threat. Hypnotic: a young woman looking to improve herself calls in a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions quickly discovers unintended and deadly consequences, but you might also need a hypnotist. No one comes out alive: Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she is forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare from which she cannot escape. Intrusion: After a fatal break-in to a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized woman searches for answers and learns that the real danger has only just begun. Voracious: Located in a small remote village in Canada, a zombie plague is ravaging a rural town in Quebec. As a result, a gang of disjointed survivors join forces to flee the infected hordes in this tranquil thriller. Sabrina: Have you ever seen an Indonesian horror movie? Sabrina is scary, menacing and scary all at the same time. A toy maker and his wife are terrorized by a demon after their orphaned niece tries to summon her late mother’s spirit. No one sleeps in the woods tonight: Prefer not to see too much blood in your favorite horror movie? Then this should be your first choice. Addicted to tech, a group of teenagers attend a rehabilitation camp in the forest, but a sinister force intends to take them offline forever. Blood red sky: If you like extreme gore and guts, then this is for you. When a group of terrorists hijack an overnight transatlantic flight, a mysteriously ill woman must unveil a monstrous secret to protect her young son.

