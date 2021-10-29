Is the men’s market ready for skirts?





My son was two years old when a family friend bought him his first tutu. He was navy blue like his football team and covered in silver glitter stars. He would use it on purpose, on purpose, putting it only for specific twirling purposes and removing it when he was done. Skirts aren’t particularly utilitarian items, after all. Hes always had a flair for the dramatic, my child. I remember he was looking for a shimmering purple bomber jacket in a store when he was three years old. He ran his plump little toddler fingers over the silky shiny fabric and asked breathlessly, Mom, can we have it? Pushing the limits of fashion: Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Met Gala; Dan Levy at the 2021 Emmy Awards; Billy Porter at the 2019 Oscars. Credit:AP and Getty He always went for jaw-dropping pieces, like hoodies with built-in masks, bright shoes, and jeans with shiny patches on the knees. He wore a matching tracksuit long before blockages made them cool. Now that he’s six and 13, my son’s fashion taste is softening. The tutus were stuffed at the bottom of the costume box, and he rejected some particularly bright pink shorts. Glitter is no longer proper day wear and while he still wants his nails painted, he removes the polish before going to school. The social stigma of a boy embracing his femininity has taken root in his mind, even though he’s too young to explain it.

Hope that might be about to change. I’m no style writer, but even the most laid-back celebrity watcher will have seen the growing number of men bring her to the red carpet. This year, Met Gala was a veritable assortment of masculine looks. Leslie Odom jnr wore a gold Brioni suit. Colman Domingo, a shocking pink Versace number. Lewis Hamilton wore Kenneth Nicholson, a white lace dress over black dress pants. And Lil Nas X served up no less than three different outfits, including a huge golden cape shaped like a dress. But the Met Gala is a costumed event, I hear you say. People are supposed to push the boundaries of fashion, you protest. But what about the Emmy Awards, which followed shortly thereafter? The men came out of the COVID-19 closet with a wardrobe wonder. There was Dan Levy in a long coat and electric blue pants from Valentino. Billy Porter in an elegant Ashi Studio black, with fan-shaped pleated sleeves and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. Leslie Odom jnr in a white Dolce & Gabbana suit and fitted shirt, covered in so many crystals, pearls and sequins that my wedding dress looked drab. Is it possible that the boring binary boundaries of fashion are finally broken? Will gender-neutral clothing become the norm as this beautiful new generation of men insists on wearing clothes that show off them, whatever their expectations? Is the Australian men’s market ready for skirts? Maybe not quite yet.

