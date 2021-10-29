The pandemic inspires a new fashion trend: Made in America

Made in the United States of America. Cardboard boxes with made in USA text and American flag on the roll … [+] conveyor. 3d illustration

getty



The supply chain crisis caused by a pandemic, coupled with the growing interest of generations in sustainable and ethical sourcing, is boosting the movement towards ingredients and the production of consumer goods on land. Signs are popping up everywhere, presenting a whole new set of challenges for retailers trying to research what consumers want and how much they’ll pay for it.

Retailers are discovering the downsides of fast fashion and cheap overseas workshops and factories, as scarce containers, clogged ports and even a shortage of domestic truck drivers threaten to undo what economists say should be a season. an exceptional vacation. The recent end of the pandemic in Vietnam, a major clothing supplier, is just the latest development to shake the plans of many retailers. From electronics to lipstick, the industry is stuck between constricted supply lines and growing consumer awareness about where and how products are purchased.

Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company, recently said Retail diving that the home decor industry is facing a “perfect storm for empty shelves” for the upcoming holiday season. According to Butler, customer research for his company reveals that 80% of consumers surveyed expect more parties and decorations this year compared to 2020 import of artificial trees.

The supply chain crisis has left a hole in the high expectations of brands like Nike



OF

, who recently reduce sales forecasts for the year due to the closure of factories in Vietnam.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Everything that can go wrong goes wrong at the same time,

ENTERTAINMENT CEO Isaac Larian recently said Bloomberg. Larian, head of one of the world’s largest toy makers, said: I’ve been doing this for 43 years and have never seen it so bad.

On top of all of this, customers are getting more and more sophisticated about the sourcing and content of what they buy. In the cosmetics industry, celebrity partnerships and flashy packaging are no longer enough to capture consumers’ attention, writes Paul Magel, executive at CGS, a New York-based consultant for major brands. and retailers. In a recent article on the industry news site BeautyPacking.com, Magel reports that companies 2021 Survey of the State of Ecommerce in the United States found that 63 percent of consumers want personal products and cosmetics made in the United States, with 52 percent citing the materials used in manufacturing as the reasoning.

Eight years ago, Walmart largely rejected relocating the movement here or nearby as a preferred tactic available primarily to high-end businesses.



WMT

announced for the first time a ten-year plan to source more products from the United States.

At the time, the company pledged to purchase $ 250 billion worth of products made in the United States over the next decade. Earlier this year, as the effects of the pandemic on supply became apparent, Walmart announced plans strengthen its U.S. supply chain by injecting an additional $ 350 billion into U.S. manufacturing over the next decade.

In California, home to the largest fashion manufacturing center in the United States (Los Angeles), lawmakers recently enacted new law guaranteeing garment workers hourly wages and prohibiting piece work. Manufacturers will now be responsible for wage theft and other illegal wage practices.

Washington



WRE

also took note. The US Senate last month adopted a proposal to create a standard for products which carry a Made in America label. The proposal establishes a uniform federal standard for products bearing labels indicating that the item is made in the United States or made in America, aimed at giving consumers a means to make informed decisions while supporting American workers and retailers. , according to one of the sponsors.

These trends, and more, will make it even more complicated and daunting for retailers to figure out what consumers want and how much they are willing to pay for it. In a report By First Insight, the data revealed signal shifts in the mindset of consumers as retailers meet consumers with differentiated and innovative products at a fair price. The study highlighted that quality was more important to consumers than price, as the influence of discounts on purchasing decisions diminished.

Consumers are willing to pay for the right product, but retailers and brands need to understand and actually deliver the right product to the consumer. In today’s environment, it’s critical for retailers, brands, designers and merchants to ASK consumers what they want by leveraging digital product testing technologies that test, listen and integrate the consumer’s voice. . It’s scalable, it works and it’s proven.