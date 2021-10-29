Connect with us

A little Halloween treat, NICU nurses dress tiny patients

58 seconds ago

Adding a “little lightness” to the stress of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH), in Tallassee, Fla., Dressed their smaller loads in Halloween costumes ranging from characters from popular films such as Olaf from Frozen and Boy Scout, Russell, from Up corporate icons such as a UPS driver and McDonald’s fries.

Nurses traditionally adorn NICU newborns for the fall and winter holidays. This year, a Facebook post with photos of 20 costumed newborns went viral, making national headlines. At the time of going to press, it had garnered over 90,000 shares, 19,000 likes and 5,000 comments.

The post started with the intro: “You won’t believe how cute our NICU babies are this Halloween!” It continued with a show of appreciation for the staff who organized the photo op. “The spooky season at the NICU is one of our favorite traditions, and this year is no exception! Thank you to our amazing NICU team who always go above and beyond to make the vacations special for our NICU families. “the post said.

In addition to the photos of fitted babies posted online, there were other doses of creative talent: clever word games and movie lines to increase the humorous presentation.



For example, the explanation next to the kid of McDonald’s fries was, “Who do you call small fries?” The photo of a baby in Yoda’s outfit was completed with “Very small and cute, I am.” The UPS driver was described as an “additional special delivery” and one box in the photo was designated “UPS the next day”.

Others in the broadcast of photos included pebbles from The Flintstones: “It will make a real yabba-dabba-doozie of a story one day!” And Dory from The world of Nemo: “When life gets you down, do you know what to do? Keep swimming.” The families accepted the photos and were able to keep the outfits, said Morgan King, a marketing representative for the hospital.

“Dressing up babies brings a little lightness to the NICU,” King said. Tradition helps normalize the experience of families with a newborn at the NICU. “We try to make the holidays special for those who may not have expected their baby to be here,” King said.



But the tradition of holiday disguises has also alleviated the mood of nurses who have been under extraordinary pressure during the pandemic for the past 2 years, King added. “It brings joy to everyone involved. It makes everyone smile.”

Echoing those sentiments, Yamanda Williams, RN, a nurse in charge of the NICU who leads the team of nurses who made the costumes. “It can be very stressful to have a baby in the NICU. Every holiday that comes and goes without a baby at home is something else that parents feel they miss.”

Williams explained the selection process for the babies presented. “Earlier this month, we started talking to parents of babies who were smaller and sicker at the time because we knew they would likely still be in the NICU for Halloween. We let them know that we had special surprises for them. They were looking forward to it all month! … It helps them see through all the alarms and all the cords, so they can just enjoy their baby celebrating his first Halloween. “



About the attention the photos have received: “It’s like the world is looking at our babies, they are little celebrities. We love to see people’s responses to these little people who are trying to keep growing and growing. to make it known to the world. It really feels good. “

In addition to the typical “oohs” and “ahs” inspired by cute babies, the Facebook comments included recognition from NICU staff. “As a mom of an NICU graduate,” one post began, “It makes my heart warm and confused !! Thank you for doing this and for bringing a ray of sunshine to their families. “

TMH further explained the purpose of the holiday party in a press release. “Tallahassee Memorial is home to the only intensive care and high risk delivery unit in the Big Bend area of ​​Florida and we are working to make the environment as comfortable as possible for our babies and families.”



All kidding aside, the Facebook post ended with the medical version of a little notice to parents. “Warning: Remember that you should always place your toddlers on their backs to sleep, with nothing else in the crib. These NICU babies have special circumstances and are monitored 24/7. 7 by our team of qualified nurses. “

So even with all the frivolity of Halloween, the nurses took the opportunity for a teaching moment.

