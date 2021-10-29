‘Last Night in Soho’ is the Halloween movie filled with high fashion moments

Written by Lea Dolan, CNN

Keep you posted, Cultural queue is an ongoing series of recommendations for books to read, movies to watch, podcasts, and music to listen to.

“Last Night in Soho,” directed by Edgar Wright, begins as a coming-of-age tale about a freshman in fashion and quickly descends into a macabre and bloody fantasy thriller worthy of its weekend release. -end of Halloween. But if the plot is not too concerned with reality, for the costume designer Odile Mireaux-Dicks, it was the top priority.

Clothing, after all, is the focus of the film. The story follows Eloise, played by rising New Zealand star Thomasin McKenzie, who is the most recent country boor to land in London with big dreams of becoming a designer. But her studies at London College Fashion quickly took a back seat when she moved to an outdated studio deep in Soho, where she began to dream of a young aspiring singer from 1966 named Sandy.

Eloise moves from her sleepy town of Cornwall to the bustling capital. Credit: Focus Features / Entertainment Images / Alamy Stock Photo

At first, visions of Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) frolicking the West End cabaret circuit imbue the reserved Eloise with a thirst for life. She bleaches her mouse-brown hair to look like Sandy’s blonde, Bridgette Bardot-esque bob, and pockets the starlet’s charismatic one-liners, awkwardly letting them fall into her own conversations with her fellow students. As Eloise spends more time in 1960s Soho, her academic work departs from the original designs to look more like fashion history exercises.

“Everything was better in the 60s,” she says repeatedly throughout the film.

The second half of the film takes a brutal turn to become a gnarly bloodbath. Credit: Lifestyle Photos / Alamy Stock Photo

But as she watches her idol, Sandy, navigate the seedy, male-dominated entertainment industry, the glamor veneer soon falls. What remains is an unsavory reminder of ’60s sexism’: the rampant misogyny that occurred at a time when women couldn’t even own their own credit card

The film connects Eloise and Sandy through fashion – from matching vinyl coats to red balconette dresses, Wright uses costumes to unite the worlds and mix the two characters. Such a style-conscious film might be considered a client’s dream, but it didn’t come without its challenges, says Mireaux-Dicks.

A young girl passionate about styling is mysteriously able to enter the 60s when she meets her idol, a dazzling aspiring singer. But the London of the 1960s is not what it seems, and time seems to crumble with shady consequences. Credit: Focus Features / Entertainment Images / Alamy Stock Photo

A fashion lesson

Almost all of the looks in “Last Night in Soho” are a bespoke reinvention of an actual vintage garment that Mireaux-Dicks found either while digging through one of London’s many second-hand stores or through a former boss of sewing. In many cases, genuine items of clothing from the 1960s (such as white clothing André Courrges go-go boots the team found in Paris) were meticulously recreated so that they could be used in multiple scenes at once. Wright gave the costume department about 15 films to watch for research, including the 1960 film “Beat Girl” and “Darling” starring Julie Christie.

But for Mireaux-Dicks – who designed the costumes for the 1950s romantic drama “Brooklyn” (2015) and the 1960s coming-of-age story “An Education” (2009) – the real challenge was to create looks for the modern- day fashion students.

“I think I must have taken 500 photos of college fashion girls in Central (Saint Martins),” she said on a video call from London. “I studied at Central (Saint Martins), and my assistant had just graduated from art school, so she brought me in and we talked about everything (the look of the students).”

Eloise meets Jocasta (Synnove Karlsen, front) – an undergrad in catty mode. Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / Focus Features / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Even with all the research, Mireaux-Dicks has found the creation of believable current styles intimidating. “I think contemporary fashion is more difficult in some ways,” the designer noted. “People have more opinions about it because you are facing (these trends) now. Whereas in the 60s (my team) trusted my knowledge and judgment a lot.”

She also commissioned an onsite fashion consultant, Phoebe English, to help the college classroom scenes look as authentic as possible. She worried that her designs might not be achievable for a freshman fashion student. “Would you believe it?” Is it possible ? Or have we made it too sophisticated? Mireaux-Dicks remembers asking in English. “It has to be convincing.

The flagship motif of the film is the peach shift dress by Mireaux-Dicks. Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / Focus Features / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The film’s piece de resistance, however, is a peach-colored shift dress inspired by a 1960s overdress that Mireaux-Dicks found in an old paper model. Originally, the dress required an undergarment. “But I really liked the idea of ​​it being see-through,” Mireaux-Dicks said, “and of course Anya really made it work by the way she wore it.”

The dress appears more than once in the film, most notably as one of Eloise’s designs for her varsity fashion show. “I was pretty determined to have something that (Eloise) could have done,” added Mireaux-Dicks. “It’s important that the public really believe in her.”

Add to the queue: a sartorial scare

To concern: Personal buyer (2016)

Maureen Cartwright (Kirsten Stewart) is a young American working as a personal shopper for model and fashion celebrity Kyra. Cartwright’s role is to choose the most lavish designer clothes and deliver them to Kyra’s perfect apartment. But unbeknownst to his client, Cartwright is a psychic. The movie goes from trendy to scary once the spirits start to kick in.

Co-hosted by Cher Martinetti (founder of the female-centric sci-fi critic space “SYFY FANGRRLS”), as well as writers Courtney Enlow and Preeti Chhibber, this episode is an interview with Eiko Ishioka – the costume designer Japanese woman who created the regal clothing for Bram Stoker’s film “Dracula” in 1992.

Jesse (Elle Fanning) moved to Los Angeles at age 16 in hopes of launching a successful modeling career. But the fashion industry is proving too much for it. Representing the dark side of this glamorous world, director Nicolas Winding Refn takes viewers on a nightmarish journey filled with cannibalism, necrophilia and murder.

Jennifer (Megan Fox) is a demonic cheerleader determined to devour teens. In the graphic novel that accompanied the 2009 film, Jennifer’s early costumes look more like fashion sketches than typical cartoons.

To concern: Heather (1989)

Winona Ryder stars as Veronica in this black comedy classic centered around a cruel high school clique. Veronica and her boyfriend (Christian Slater) hatch a plot to get revenge on the gang of ultra-trendy school girls, all named Heather, in this wacky and bloody thriller.