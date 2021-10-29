Fashion
Irina Shayk exudes elegance in floor-length black dress for British Vogue event
Irina Shayk exudes elegance in a floor-length black dress as she arrives at UK Vogue x Self-Portrait event
Her successful modeling career saw her dubbed an “industry icon”.
AndIrina Shayk exuded elegance on Thursday night as she arrived for the British Vogue x Self-Portrait event in Maine in Mayfair.
The Russian model, 35, was all smiles as she was simply stunned in a floor-length black dress.
Glamor: Irina Shayk exuded elegance in a floor-length black dress as she arrived at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait event in London on Thursday
Irina, who shares a child with Bradley Cooper, paired the glamorous outfit with strappy heels, which only added to her chic look.
The stunning not only wowed her choice of outfit, she also stood out on the makeup forehead, especially with a matte brown lipstick.
Irina gained international notoriety after becoming the first Russian model to appear on the cover of the 2011 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Glowing: The Russian model not only wowed with her choice of outfit, she also looked glamorous on the makeup front, especially with matte brown lipstick
Stylish: Irina paired the glamorous outfit with strappy heels, which only added to her chic look
Beautiful: Irina looked sensational as she arrived for British Vogue x Self-Portrait event
Irina’s outing comes after she warmed up Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show in lacy lingerie.
The star shared some very revealing snapshots of the lingerie range on Instagram.
She caught the eye in a sexy snakeskin bodysuit with a large cutout in the front that exposed her taut stomach.
Busy: Irina’s outing comes after she warmed up Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show in lace lingerie
She captioned the image gallery to her 16.3 million subscribers: “Your poison [martini emoji] #IYKYKsavageX.
And she added the tag: #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3.
The mother-of-one sported the same look in the highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 which recently started streaming on Amazon Prime.
Irina was one of the industry’s most requested models featured on Rihanna’s show, including Emily Ratajkowski and Behati Prinsloo.
Fans also got a very first glimpse of the brand’s sizzling new lingerie looks at the fashion show’s grand premiere on Amazon Prime Video for its release on the streaming site the following morning.
In Irina’s arms was a long snakeskin scarf that hung to the floor.
