How to wear scary fashion, according to Sonia Lazo





The best dressed Instagrams have one thing in common: They each have a signature style item that they wear more often. and better than anyone. For one person, this could be a thong bikini, worn on and off the beach. For another, it’s a standout hat or expertly layered jewelry. Whatever the room, its their thing. With our My Thing column, we were talking with these same experts about this specific element that they made of their signature and their style like no one else. Every year in October, we embrace the dark side of our wardrobe. Ahead of Halloween, bikinis morph into turtlenecks, bold colors are swapped for suller hues, and our internal desire to channel Morticia Addams escalates. But while it is a seasonal phenomenon for many, others, like the 30-year-old Berlin illustrator-designer Sonia lazo, live the witch fashion life all year round. I’ve always been a fan of scary fashion, says Lazo, who grew up in El Salvador before recently moving to Germany. It’s a long-standing affinity for me. While Lazo indeed gravitates towards graphic skull prints, all-black outfits, and lace-up corsets, what sets their style apart in the space is their ability to channel the Gothic aesthetic while infusing color and texture. Victorian and Rococo inspired silhouettes. Think: lots of pink (Lazo’s favorite shade) and pastels; voluminous and childish dresses; high socks, knotted headdresses; and choker necklaces. As an illustrator, Lazo enjoys working with elements of mythology, astrology, horror, and fantasy, resulting in colorful, kitsch art that then turns into their fashion. The style of the Lazos is also influenced by their interest in witchcraft and how women can channel their feminine power. It’s beautiful to see women claiming a word that has been used against them for so long, they say. (In 2019, they published a book on the subject, titled Witch, please! : Magical Reflections on Life, Love and Possession of Your Power.) While Lazos’ Halloween style lives on year round, they admit that every October they are especially excited to dress up. Over the past month, they have shown their nearly 150,000 Instagram followers outfits ranging from frilly dresses, matching ensembles, t-shirts and tights with skull and dead flower prints to vinyl corsets. and lace tights: I really feel it a little more. The time of year. Coming up, see how creatives style their looks from January through December.

